Who is Tessa Hilton? All about Barron Hilton's wife as couple set to welcome second child together

Barron Hilton and his wife Tessa will soon welcome a new member to their family. The pair are expecting their second baby towards the end of summer 2022.

The couple welcomed their first baby, daughter Milou Alizee, in March 2020. They mentioned,

“We are so excited! It wasn’t planned, but we’ve realized that the best things in life never are. We have decided to wait until the baby’s birth to discover the gender. The baby is due at the end of summer, which will make Milou and baby exactly 2.5 years apart.”

During Tessa’s first pregnancy, the pair spoke about the meaning behind the moniker, saying that they found the name Milou from where they met, Pointe Milou in St Barths. They also said,

“Her middle name, Alizee, means ‘trade winds’ in French. The winds of the island are what brought us together and then a few years later, it is what brought us Milou. She is a gift from the island.”

Everything known about Barron Hilton’s wife

Countess Tessa June von Walderdoff is a famous socialite, model, and real estate broker. She has also appeared as an actress in short films and is a freelance disc jockey.

Tessa Hilton attends The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tessa was a writer for the German fashion and lifestyle magazine, I Love You. She was initially a production assistant for Holly Li Productions during New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week in 2012 and 2013.

The 27-year-old made her film debut with Rosewood: The Best Version of Yourself in 2017 and played the role of Jessica Cabot in Spring to Winter. She began producing music after being inspired by the sounds in Berlin.

The New York City native is also a licensed real estate agent and a salesperson for a real estate firm, Hilton and Hyland. She has written two compilations of short stories and published a series of children’s books with Full Cycle Publications.

She also modeled for Marcel Ostertag’s Spring 2019 collection at his show during New York Fashion Week in September 2018.

Barron Hilton and Tessa Hilton’s relationship timeline

Barron Hilton and Tessa Hilton first met in 2016 at a restaurant in Saint Barthelemy. Barron then proposed to Tessa in Central Park in September 2017.

The duo announced their engagement through Instagram and tied the knot in Gustavia. The first was a civil ceremony at the town hall in June 2018 followed by a religious ceremony at St. Bartholomew’s Anglican Church the same month.

The pair had a reception at the Villa La Plage after the ceremony and Tessa announced her pregnancy in September 2019. They welcomed their daughter Milou Alizee Hilton in March 2020.

