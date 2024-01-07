“Commander of stage”: Stray Kids’ Felix bedazzles fans with ‘orchestra conductor’ dance break during the Golden Disc Awards 2024

Stray Kids was one of the guests at the 38th Golden Disc Awards, 2024, that took place on January 6, 2024. Not only as mere guests, but the group even succeeded in bagging one of the awards and mesmerising fans with a powerful performance. However, one member that stood out during the night was Felix.

During one of the group's songs, Felix did an unexpected cosplay-like act as he adorned the role of an orchestra instructor and attempted a solo dance break with the supporting dancers.

Expand Tweet

His visuals, flair, and outfit were enough to stun the fans along with everyone present at the venue witnessing this live. One fan even commented "commander", noting how the Skz member commanded the stage with his presence and aura.

Stray Kids' Felix becomes an orchestra conductor for his MEGAVERSE performance

Lee Felix from Stray Kids has always been recognized for his charismatic and amicable nature. However, it is his distinctive natural visuals that truly set him apart.

His blonde hair, in particular, accentuate his best look. Owing to his charisma and personal charm, he was even chosen as the brand ambassador for the globally acclaimed brand, Louis Vuitton.

Expand Tweet

In a surprising twist during the 2024 Golden Disc Awards, at the start of the group's performance, Felix transformed into an orchestra conductor, showcasing his versatility and creativity and danced to the intro music before their recent hit, MEGAVERSE.

His portrayal of the role was not just limited to aesthetics as he took it a step further with a masterful dance break. The solo performance, complete with supporting dancers, added an extra layer of excitement to an already electrifying night.

Dressed in a bejewelled leather outfit that complemented the power theme of Stray Kids, Felix commanded attention with every move, turning the stage into his canvas. The unexpected cosplay style dance break showcased the Maniac star's ability to bring fresh, innovative energy to the performance.

Fans were quick to express their awe and admiration for Felix's performance. Social media platforms buzzed with excitement as admirers of Stray Kids and Felix specifically shared their reactions.

The term "orchestra conductor" trended alongside Felix's' name, as fans marveled at his stage presence and skill.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Felix's versatility is evident in his ability to convey a wide range of emotions through his performances. From energetic tracks to emotionally charged ballads, he navigates diverse musical styles with ease, showing his adaptability as an artist.

However, Felix's influence extends beyond his music. He has become a source of inspiration for aspiring artists and a symbol of the global reach of K-pop. His journey, from a contestant on a survival show to a celebrated member of Stray Kids adds a compelling narrative to his already widely-loved persona.

In essence, Felix of Stray Kids serves more than just being a K-pop idol. He is a charismatic artist who has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of fans worldwide.

His distinctive charm, powerful performances, and genuine connection with fans position him as a beloved figure in the diverse and ever-expanding landscape of K-pop.