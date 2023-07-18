Company fails to market new product after BTS Jung Kook’s fans allege it was the singer’s recipe

GS25, a popular South Korean convenience store chain, recently pulled out promotions for their new ramyeon product after BTS’ fans alleged that they stole the recipe from Jung Kook. The company posted their new menu items on July 13, 2023, and one of the items on it was perilla oil buckwheat noodles. The product was not only packaged in purple color (which is BTS’ representative color), but it also included the word “idol” at the beginning of the name, which enraged fans.

The ARMY fandom, which spreads far and wide, took notice of how similar this new GS25 item was to the perilla oil Makguksu (buckwheat noodles) recipe Jung Kook had shared earlier in April. The backlash prompted the company to delete the particular photo and declare that they will “review the product’s release.” GS25 commented on its own post, stating:

“We apologize for causing concern to customers regarding the ‘Bulmayo perilla oil makguksu’ product, which was scheduled to be a new release. After collecting customers’ opinions, we have decided to review the product’s release. We will strive to become a GS25 that listens to the voice of customers and is more prudent in production operations in the future.” (translation via Koreaboo)

GS25's comment After removing the purple Idol Perilla Oil Buckwheat Noodles image from Instagram

BTS Jung Kook’s perilla oil buckwheat noodles recipe allegedly gets stolen by a big South Korean company

In April, when BTS’ Jung Kook was treating fans to several late-night livestreams on Weverse, he also introduced ARMYs to his newly created recipe, which he called the Spicy Bulmayo Perilla Oil Makguksu (buckwheat noodles). The idol also posted the recipe in text on his Weverse channel to let fans have easy access to it.

Months later, a popular South Korean convenience store company GS25, introduced a new menu item with a similar recipe. What made fans believe that the recipe was taken from the Seven singer's livestream were not only the ingredients, but the purple packaging and the word “idol” printed on the packet.

The post apparently created backlash as fans alleged that the company outrightly stole the Seven singer’s recipe without giving him any credit.

This also comes after another famous ramyeon company, Nongshim, filed for copyrights of the word “bulgeuri” and “bulguri” on the same day as Jung Kook sharing his unique recipe for “bulguri” noodles in March. It also sparked outrage among fans.

However, despite GS25 pulling out the new product from their menu, fans’ perception towards the company is still apprehensive.

Jung Kook’s Spicy Bulmayo Perilla Oil Makguksu that had ARMYs all over the world salivating

In a livestream on April 25, 2023, BTS’ youngest member introduced fans to another of his unique recipes. He made a Spicy Mayo Perilla Oil Makguksu and shared the recipe on the Weverse platform as a post as well.

Many fans all over the world began posting videos of their attempts at the BTS member’s noodle recipe. All of them complimented how delicious his recipe was.

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 @_RapperJK



“What is the best recipe that has caught the taste of the world? BTS Jungkook revealed his own unique bulgri recipe which became a hot topic through SNS. On 25th, Jungkook's… MBC’s ‘Live This Morning' spoke about Jungkook’s Bulmayo Perilla Oil Makguksu Recipe on their broadcast:“What is the best recipe that has caught the taste of the world? BTS Jungkook revealed his own unique bulgri recipe which became a hot topic through SNS. On 25th, Jungkook's… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Meanwhile, Jung Kook made his official solo debut with single Seven on July 14, 2023. He also shared in an interview that he will release a solo album by the end of this year.