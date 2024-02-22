"CONGRATULATIONS": Fans cheer as SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NewJeans, and more bag spots on IFPI's Top 15 for Global Artist Chart for 2023

On Wednesday, February 21, IFPI released its Global Artist Chart for the year 2023, and fans were delighted to learn that several K-pop acts were on the list. The IFPI, otherwise known as the International Federation of Phonography Industry, is highly popular for its yearly charts recognizing artists across the world for their album sales (both digital and physical), performance of streaming platforms, and other means of consumption, to rank fifteen top artists of the year.

Given the worldwide consideration the renowned organization takes to rank their yearly artists, fans were thrilled to learn that not one, but six K-pop groups were listed on the Top 15 Global Artist Chart of 2023. Here are the K-pop artists who bagged the spots:

SEVENTEEN (Rank 2)

Stray Kids (Rank 3)

TXT (Rank 7)

NewJeans (Rank 8)

IVE (Rank 12)

NCT DREAM (Rank 15)

With quite a handful of K-pop artists marking their impressive accomplishments and being recognized by an international organization, fans couldn't help but grandly celebrate the news.

Fans elated as SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, Stray Kids, and more make it to IFPI's Top 15 Global Artist Chart of 2023

IFPI is a non-profit organization that aims to recognize and represent the recording music industry on an international scale. They are also renowned for their contributions such as creating better values and perspectives of record music, organizing campaigns to promote and increase the exposure of the music industry, and widening the commercial purposes and uses of the music industry.

Naturally, the organization has been highly respected and popular in the industry, and being recognized by the IFPI is an honor. Therefore, when the organization rolls out its Global Artist Chart annually, fans rush in to check out the same and this year was no different. 2023 was definitely one of the most eventful years in the music industry and IFPI did not fail to capture the same.

The ranking ranges from Taylor Swift who bagged the first rank on the Global Artist Chart for 2023 to well-performing Western artists such as Eminem, Drake, SZA, Kanye West, etc.. The chart has surely managed to recognize the artists' contributions and accomplishments while also taking considerations the masses' perspective on the artists' music releases in 2023. Therefore, it's no surprise that a handful of K-pop artists were also seated on the list.

With the increase in popularity, fame, and exposure of the K-pop industry every coming year, fans were not surprised to learn that K-pop groups have also increasingly been making impressive accomplishments. What surprised fans all the more was that all the K-pop artists on IFPI's list belong to the third and fourth generation, who only recently established themselves in the industry.

Additionally, two of the groups, IVE and NewJeans, are rookie groups in the industry with not more than two years spent in the music industry. Therefore, as the six K-pop acts bag their honorable spots on the Global Artists Chart for 2023, fans couldn't help but cheer at the K-pop artists finally receiving their much-deserved recognition.

