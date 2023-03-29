All K-pop groups in top 10 of IFPI Bestselling Albums 2022: BTS, SEVENTEEN, and more

On March 27, IFPI Bestselling Albums 2022 was released by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, and eight out of the ten artists on the list turned out to be K-pop groups.

IFPI is a non-profit organization that represents the recording industry of people making music worldwide.

The IFPI Bestselling Albums 2022 list is a cumulative calculation of the albums purchased in the previous year, and K-pop fans seem to have pushed their idols to the top.

Top 10 IFPI Bestselling Albums 2022 includes eight K-pop acts

8) TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Minisode 2: Thursday's Child

Released on May 9, 2022, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's experimental RP Minisode 2: Thursday's Child stands at rank 10 on IFPI Bestselling Albums 2022. While the group is best associated with magical and cheerful concepts, their sudden darker shift in concepts excited many fans. The album consists of five songs, holding Good Boy Gone Bad as its title track, which dominated the internet with addictive choreography and catchy music.

7) SEVENTEEN - Sector 17

Coming up at rank 9 on IFPI Bestselling Albums 2022 is SEVENTEEN's Sector 17. Unlike the full-length album Face The Sun, this repackage album carries a subtler and softer concept with its songs. The group's fans cherished the tracks _WORLD and Circles, which held much meaning to both the group and their followers.

6) Stray Kids - Oddinary

The sixth extended play of Stray Kids, Oddinary sits at rank 8 on the list of IFPI Bestselling Albums 2022. The album put forth a total of seven songs and features MANIAC as its title track. Stray Kids was specifically praised for this album since it amalgamated a unique set of genres, from ballads to heavy pop.

Many songs from the album, like the title track and VENOM, went viral for their choreography and intriguing music.

5) BLACKPINK - Born Pink

Celebrating the return of BLACKPINK through the release of Born Pink, which was rolled out after almost a year-long break, fans naturally had the album sitting at rank 7 on IFPI Bestselling Albums 2022. The album broke several records, standing as one of the best albums rolled out by the group. Its title track, Pink Venom, was loved by fans worldwide, and the entire album garnered the group a lot of attention for its effortlessly addictive beats.

4) ENHYPEN - Manifesto: Day 1

The youngest K-pop group that sits on IFPI Bestselling Albums 2022 is ENHYPEN with their EP, Manifesto: Day 1. Released on July 4, 2022, the album sits at rank 6. All six tracks present in the album were well-received by fans, especially Future Perfect (Pass the MIC) and ParadoXXX Invasion, which caught people's eye with its impressive choreography.

3) SEVENTEEN - Face the Sun

Alongside its repackage album, the full-length album Face the Sun also sits on the list of IFPI Bestselling Albums 2022, at rank 5. After SEVENTEEN's brief hiatus, the group put forth a record-breaking album on May 27, 2022. Its title track, HOT, more or less dominated the internet for quite a few months after its release. From multiple participations in its dance challenge to endless streaming of the addictive track, Face the Sun naturally sold quite a handful of its copies.

2) Stray Kids - Maxident

Another double-appearing K-pop group alongside SEVENTEEN on IFPI Bestselling Albums 2022 is Stray Kids with Maxident. Released on October 7, 2022, their seventh EP surpassed many album sales records within just three months. Maxident was yet another experimental take by Stray Kids, who shifted to making subtler love songs instead of their heavier songs. The album was equally, if not all the more, loved by fans for its unique style.

1) BTS - Proof

Ranked in second place on IFPI Bestselling Albums 2022 is BTS' anthological album Proof, making them the last K-pop group on the list. Several of the album's achievements came as a surprise to fans, given its meaningful stance with both ARMYs and BTS.

The album is considered to be the last album and a parting gift from the group until they return in 2025. The tracks it holds are an amalgamation of the group's most meaningful work, naturally urging fans to grab a copy of the album.

With quite an impressive number of Korean artists sitting on IFPI's list of bestselling albums in 2022, fans are both elated and proud of the ever-increasing achievements of the industry.

