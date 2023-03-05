“Congratulations Kings” - BTS fans applaud the Proof singers for winning 'Favorite Music Group' at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

On March 4, BTS won the title of ‘Favorite Music Group’ at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 edition. Notably, this is the fourth consecutive year that BTS has won the title. It also marks the group's seventh award overall at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

With this, the Proof singers have extended their own Guinness World Record for “the most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group.”

Fans took to social media to send their best wishes and congratulate the K-pop juggernauts. BTS is currently on a break from group activities, as the idols are fulfilling their mandatory military duties and pursuing their solo endeavors.

BTS extend their own Guinness World Record with latest win at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

BTS was nominated alongside BLACKPINK, Black Eyed Peas, 5 Seconds of Summer, Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic, Panic! At The Disco, and Paramore. They first won the ‘Favorite Music Group’ of the year award in 2020 and have won it every single year since then.

In 2019, Bangtan won the ‘Favorite Global Music Star’ title in their first tryst with Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. In 2019, they did not bag an award, and in 2020 they won the ‘Favorite Music Group’ and ‘Favorite Global Music Star’ titles.

They then went on to win the ‘Favorite Music Group’ for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. Additionally, in 2022 they also won in the ‘Favorite Song’ category for their hit track Dynamite.

In 2023, they bagged another ‘Favorite Music Group’ award, their fourth consecutive award, taking their award tally to seven.

This year’s edition of Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards witnessed big wins for Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. The former was named ‘Favorite Female Artist’ and additionally snagged the ‘Favorite Album’ title for Midnights (3 am version).

Harry Styles was named ‘Favorite Male Artist,’ ‘Favorite Global Music Star,’ and his song As it Was won ‘Favorite Song.’

BTS’ mentor Bang PD speaks about his equation with Bangtan

Bangtan's mentor and HYBE’s chairman Bang Shi-hyuk also known as Bang PD, spoke about his equation with the Bangtan members in a recent CNN interview. Bang PD, who launched Bangtan under BIG HIT MUSIC (then: Big Hit Entertainment), got candid about his bond with the Proof singers.

He revealed that over the years, his equation with the idols has evolved from being Bangtan's mentor and producer to now being their friend, big brother, and father figure. He shared that the equation they share today is a lot more comfortable, easy-going, and friendly than it was a decade ago.

Bangtan members are currently busy with their mandatory military duties and pursuing their solo careers. The members plan to reconvene as a group in 2025. After the group's oldest member Jin, J-hope is touted to enlist in the military as he has already canceled his military postponement, which means he is eligible to enlist anytime soon.

