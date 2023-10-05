"Congratulations queen": Fans celebrate as BLACKPINK's Lisa wins Beauty Mogul of the Year at Influencer Magazine Awards 2023

BLACKPINK's Lisa has been recognized as the Beauty Mogul of the Year at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2023 in the United Kingdom. This is a huge accomplishment for the MONEY singer, who is making inroads across multiple platforms.

Highlighting Lisa's influence, the magazine wrote on their website,

"From her stellar performances on stage to her trendsetting fashion sense, Lisa has always been a trailblazer. Her foray into the world of beauty seamlessly combines her musical prowess with her passion for style, resonating profoundly with fans across the globe."

It continues,

"Lisa’s win signifies more than just a recognition of her talent; it stands as a testament to her ability to inspire and empower millions with her unique perspective on beauty."

The singer's musical talent, coupled with her passion for style and beauty, has earned her this accolade. Lisa triumphed over her contenders, including Kylie Jenner, with a whopping 96,558 votes to Kylie's 62,449 votes.

Fans are ecstatic with BLACKPINK's Lisa's new milestone, and they are sharing their heartfelt messages for the idol over X (formerly Twitter).

"Another one": Fans are happy with BLACKPINK's Lisa's new achievement

The Beauty Mogul of the Year award, which BLACKPINK's Lisa won, recognizes an individual who has significantly impacted the beauty industry, blending their talent with a keen sense of beauty and fashion.

The Influencer Magazine Award (IMA) is a distinguished event that acknowledges the outstanding work of individuals and startups who are setting trends and making a real impact on our society. This award category was created to inspire influencers, entrepreneurs, public figures, and internet personalities to excel in their respective fields.

Emphasizing the global musical sensation's fans' unwavering dedication, the magazine wrote,

"This victory not only underscores Lisa’s immense influence but also highlights the overwhelming support she enjoys from her global fanbase."

Lisa's win at the IMA 2023 is a testament to her influence and impact on the beauty industry. BLACKPINK's Lisa endorses several beauty brands, such as MAC Cosmetics, Moonshot, Bulgari, and Celine.

Fans all across the globe are rejoicing as BLACKPINK's Lisa has managed to achieve this incredible feat. Heartfelt congratulatory messages have been flooding in from around the world to celebrate this achievement.

Lisa is having a busy and successful 2023

On September 27, 2023, BLACKPINK's Lisa made history by earning a new Guinness World Record as the first solo K-pop track artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify with her track MONEY. Lisa holds four Guinness World Records in her name.

Lisa performed at Paris' Crazy Horse Cabaret, becoming the first K-pop idol to do so. Despite the controversies surrounding her performance, many fans supported the idol. Even Andrée Deissenberg, the General Manager of Cabaret Creation and Brands at Crazy Horse, shared behind-the-scenes details and provided insights into Lisa's participation, saying:

"She rehearsed, she does it really well, she’s a great professional (…) She spent time in Paris. We did everything in secret, especially when she was in concert at the Stade de France [last July]. "

Also, BLACKPINK's other three members, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, attended the show to support Lisa. The Pink Venom rapper recently shared some of the stills from her performance on her Instagram.

In addition to this recognition, Lisa has become the first and only K-pop artist to surpass 98 million followers on Instagram. This also makes her the third Asian celebrity to reach this mark.

Apart from this, several rumors are currently circulating about Lisa's contract renewal with YG Entertainment. As per the speculations, Lisa had turned down the contract renewal offer from YG Entertainment despite months of negotiations. The agency has yet to confirm these claims.