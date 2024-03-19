'Conspiracy theories have increased': Piers Morgan reacts to video of Kate Middleton smiling as she strolled with Prince William at Windsor farm shop

On March 19, 2024, Piers Morgan reacted to the surfaced video of Kate Middleton and Prince William on X, sparking discussions and conspiracy theories. The video, exclusively released by The Sun, allegedly featured Middleton walking back to her car with Prince William after shopping, with Middleton seen carrying her own shopping bag.

The video is reportedly Middleton's first public video after her abdominal surgery in January 2024. On March 19, Piers Morgan took to X to share his views about the new video through three posts.

Morgan said the video should end "a lot of the conspiracy theories," and he's happy to see the Princess of Wales "laughing and joking" with Prince William. However, Morgan later quoted his own post on the same day with an "update."

He said "nobody believes it's them," and "conspiracy theories have increased" since the video emerged on the internet.

After the emergence of Middleton's new video, netizens have come up with new conspiracy theories regarding the Princess of Wales. Users have been alleging her whereabouts since January 2024, when she reportedly went out of public sight due to abdominal surgery.

Users allege that the video does not feature Middleton at all. They have pointed out differences between Middleton's previous photos and the woman in the video, alleged to be the Princess of Wales.

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince William and Kate Middleton's alleged new video

On March 19, Piers Morgan reacted to a new video of Kate Middleton exclusively revealed by The Sun. He talked about the video in three of his posts. First, he quoted The Sun and exclaimed, "There's Kate!"

Following his first post, Morgan said in his second post that he is happy to see Kate "laughing and joking" with Prince William. He believed it would end "a lot of the conspiracy theories."

The video reportedly featured Kate Middleton walking back to her with William while supposedly laughing and talking to her husband about something.

The video was reportedly taken by Nelson Silva last Saturday when Middleton was shopping at Windsor Farm Shop. Silva shared the video, allegedly taken on a mobile phone, with The Sun. Many members of the public reportedly also spotted the Royal couple.

In his third post, Morgan referred to the video once again, stating that "nobody on here" believes it is them, referring to new conspiracy theories netizens came up with after the video. He said "conspiracy theories have increased," although he himself believed the video featured William and Kate.

Morgan was supposedly referring to the various conspiracy theories and opinions netizens have come up with since the new video. Many users alleged that it was not Kate Middleton in the video.

Conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton have been coming up since January

Since her reported abdominal surgery in January, Middleton has not resumed her royal duties or interacted with the public. Users have been alleging her whereabouts since then.

On March 10, 2024 (Mother's Day), the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photo of Kate with her three children. However, netizens quickly pointed out multiple Photoshop blunders in the image.

Major photo agencies, including Getty, AP, and Reuters, also removed the photo on the grounds of it being allegedly "digitally altered." Users alleged that the photo was taken much earlier than assumed.

After the emergence of the latest video, netizens alleged that the woman in the video is not Kate Middleton. They came up with new theories, pointing out differences between Middleton's appearance and the video.