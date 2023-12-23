“Constantly mistreating him”: ZEROBASEONE fans outrage over Ricky’s letter being edited out of ZBTV latest ep, demand better treatment

On December 23, ZEROBASEONE is 9 and #WakeoneTreatRickyBetter trended on X as fans attempted to ring people’s attention to member Ricky’s alleged mistreatment at the hands of the company. In the latest episode of the group’s variety show, ZBTV, released on December 22, fans noticed that only Ricky’s letter wasn’t shown in the segment where members wrote each other heartfelt letters.

X user @roseslation posted an edit showing how every member’s letter being read out loud made it to the final cut, but Ricky’s letter was omitted. Several ZEROSEs (ZEROBASEONE’s fandom) believed that it was deliberate. They also mentioned that the 19-year-old Chinese member was being mistreated by the company, WAKE ONE Entertainment, on purpose.

‘ZEROBASEONE is 9’ trends as fans outrage over company editing Ricky’s letter in ZBTV Ep 10

ZEROBASEONE is a nine-member rookie group formed through the popular survival show Boys Planet. They debuted in July this year and went on to make history through their sales numbers. Among other major achievements, the group’s debut album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE, became the first debut album ever to cross the one million mark on the first day of sales in Hanteo history.

With the impressive sales numbers, it is evident that the CRUSH singers enjoy a loyal global fanbase. These fans don’t leave an opportunity to demand better or equal treatment of all members.

In the most recent case, fans trended ZEROBASEONE is 9, claiming that the agency had mistreated the Chinese member Ricky. The concern arose after the agency released ZBTV Ep 10, a Christmas special episode. In one segment, members were given letters and were tasked with finding out its owner by reading it out loud.

Fans claimed that all members’ letters were read out loud except Ricky’s. They also mentioned that the 19-year-old was often mistreated.

In October, a manager allegedly scolding him during his livestream went viral. Earlier this month, he was spotted in a train seemingly traveling on a private schedule, but was allegedly only accompanied by one staff and two bodyguards. Fans claimed that the lack of security was concerning as some mentioned that Ricky was followed by others for a while.

In ZBTV Ep 10, fans were especially heartbroken over not being able to read Ricky’s letter. One fan mentioned that it was supposed to be a “wholesome” episode with all ZEROBASEONE members. Another fan mentioned that it couldn’t be a “coincidence.”

Meanwhile, as a five-month old active band, ZEROBASEONE has earned multiple recognition across major award shows in South Korea. They won Best New Male Artist and Favorite New Artist at the MAMA Awards 2023, Best New Artist at the Melon Music Awards 2023 and Rookie of the Year at Asia Artist Awards 2023.

The nine-member group is also nominated for Rookie of the Year and Album Bonsang (YOUTH IN THE SHADE) at the upcoming Golden Disc Awards. Additionally, they’re nominated in four categories at the Seoul Music Awards 2023 - Hallyu Special Award, Main Award (Bonsang), Popularity Award and Rookie of the Year.