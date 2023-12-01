"This is ridiculous": Fans enraged at the lack of security for ZEROBASEONE's Ricky during his private schedule in Shanghai

On Thursday, November 30, ZEROBASEONE's Ricky was seen leaving for Shanghai, China, for a private schedule and returning to Seoul, Korea, the very next day, on December 1. Given that the idol wasn't accompanied by any of his fellow members, fans understood that he was probably visiting home for a personal schedule.

However, fans were extremely disappointed after seeing a glimpse of the environment in the airport, both during his departure and arrival, as a huge mob of people threatened the idol's safety.

While this has been an ongoing concern with K-pop idols at airports, fans were angered about the lack of security provided for ZEROBASEONE's Ricky since he was accompanied by only one staff member and two bodyguards.

Following the incident, fans called out his agency, WAKEONE Entertainment, for its poor management and demanded an improved security service for their artists.

Fans call out WAKEONE Entertainment's lack of security for their artist, ZEROBASEONE's Ricky

On November 30, following the arrival of a few pictures of ZEROBASEONE's Ricky on the internet, fans immediately started to freak out for several reasons. They were initially ecstatic to see that the idol had colored his hair black, a color that fans have been dying to see on the idol.

Additionally, since the idol was spotted at an airport, they naturally grew curious about the reason behind his travel.

However, fans' excitement soon came to an end as they noticed that the photos were taken by fansites at the airport who followed the idol around and also ended up mobbing him during his private schedule to Shangai. In one of the several fan-taken videos that landed on the internet, fans were disappointed to notice that the idol severely lacked security.

One of the clips revealed the idol was accompanied by only one staff and two bodyguards when he was taking the shuttle bus at the airport for his flight from Shanghai to Seoul.

Additionally, more videos of ZEROBASEONE's Ricky not having enough room to walk at the airport and his escalator ride being crowded with people stuffing their phone cameras at his face were released on the internet, further angering the fans.

Given that this wasn't the first time the idol was mobbed and fans raised a similar concern back in October, netizens have been emphasizing the importance of addressing the issue. On October 1, when ZEROBASEONE's Ricky and his fellow members were spotted having dinner together, a huge crowd gathered outside the restaurant they were at.

Soon after, the members, especially Ricky, were harshly mobbed by the crowd, and fans were angered by the lack of security for the members during their private schedules in public spaces.

Fans have been consistently raising the issue that the group's agency, WAKEONE Entertainment, and the member's agencies should take strong actions against those who invade ZEROBASEONE's personal space and provide better protection and security for them.

Following the concerning issue surrounding ZEROBASEONE's Ricky, fans have been insisting the agency improve their security while also calling out their lack of proper management and treatment for their artists.