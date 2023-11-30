"I need these people to get BANNED": Fans enraged as an inappropriate fan call with ZEROBASEONE's Ricky lands on the internet

On November 26, a video fan call with ZEROBASEONE's Ricky landed on the internet, causing a spur among fans and netizens. In the video call, the fan reportedly asked the idol to call them their master or owner since the idol is often related to a cat. However, the idol immediately declined the request and said he could do something else.

Fans also noticed this wasn't the first time the fan asked ZEROBASEONE's Ricky to do this. On November 19, the same fan appeared on a fan call with him for the first time and requested the same thing, which he refused to do.

Expand Tweet

Given that the situation was inappropriate and uncomfortable for the idol, fans condemned and called out certain fanservice requests. Additionally, given that it has occurred not once but twice, they've also been calling out the idol's agency to ban and restrict such fans from the video calls.

Fans angry at the netizen who behaved inappropriately with ZEROBASEONE's Ricky in a recent video fan call

Falling the land of COVID-19, fan meetings have found a new face in the K-pop industry, where fans and K-pop idols interact through video calls. Since this helps more fans from around the world talk and interact with their idols in a more cost-effective way, the trend continued even after the resolution of COVID-19.

However, as a direct consequence, all kinds of fans are permitted to interact with fans, including the ones that make K-pop idols happy and those that make them uncomfortable. Adding to the long list of inappropriate and uncomfortable fan calls K-pop idols had to undergo is ZEROBASEONE's Ricky and his recent fan interaction.

The incident started on November 19, when the fan had their first fan call with Ricky. During the video call, the fan asked the following,

"Since you're my little cat, then can you call me 'master/owner'?"

Expand Tweet

While there's an ongoing trend where K-pop idols are often related to an animal based on their personality, characteristics, and features, it's mostly a harmless trend until certain fans take it over the limit. The recent fan call interaction is an example of this. However, fans were happy to learn that the idol immediately declined the request by aggressively shaking his head, saying 'no,' and changing the subject.

On November 26, the fan appeared on a video call with Ricky yet again, and they reminded the idol about their previous interaction. As they tried to make their request again, the idol was stubborn about his answer and said the following,

"I can't call you that, I have to be reserved. (Shakes head). You can listen to other things."

Fan praised ZEROBASEONE's Ricky for politely handling the situation while protecting his boundaries. On the other hand, fans were angry at the netizens who misused their opportunity to talk to K-pop idols and ask the artists uncomfortable questions and requests.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, fans also discussed that the agency should ban these kinds of fans after the first call, and such incidents should be prevented from happening twice.

Fans must maintain professional boundaries, as inappropriate fan interactions have happened with other members and even idols from different groups. It has become a problem that needs to be carefully addressed and handled.