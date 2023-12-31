"Continues to top herself each time": Fans spellbound as BLACKPINK's Lisa dazzles in the recent ELLE Taiwan photoshoot 

In a stunning photo shoot for ELLE Taiwan, BLACKPINK's Lisa recently left her fans in awe of her breathtaking looks. This pictorial marked her return to photo shoots after a considerable period, and she didn't disappoint.

The December 30, 2023 release included photos accompanied by an interview, leaving fans impressed. Additionally, an exclusive production film provided behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Lisa continued her collaboration with Celine, showcasing her elegance in Celine outfits throughout the shoot. Lisa's modeling prowess, elite visuals, and down-to-earth demeanor once again endeared her to the hearts of fans. Looking at all these photos, a fan on Twitter commented, "continues to top herself each time," signifying that Lisa outdoes no one but herself with each project.

"Always full of surprises": BLACKPINK's Lisa receives praise for her visuals and humility in the latest ELLE Taiwan stint

All BLACKPINK members have reportedly moved on and ended their contracts with YG Entertainment. However, they have decided to stay as a group and continue with collective activities while being individual artists as well. On December 30, 2023, Lisa's first project after the announcement was revealed to the world, and as usual, she took the fans' breaths away.

Some of the photos from this campaign were released a few days prior, but all the information about it was released on December 30, 2023. Photographed by Kim Hee-jun, Lisa could be seen in a glamorous light with confidence oozing from her. This campaign was made for the January 2024 cover issue of ELLE magazine.

Adorned in an array of 6-7 exquisite ensembles, Lisa radiated sheer elegance in each. From striking black ensembles to a buttoned black short dress with stockings and knee-high boots, a black waistcoat paired with a shimmery jacket and leather shorts, and a nude-colored stone-studded dress adorned with leather jackets and boots.

The Money singer also made jaws drop in an abstract pattern printed dress of a soft greyish-beige hue, a simpler yet chic look featuring a white tank top, washed denim jeans, and a black jacket. However, the pièce de résistance was a fully furry white dress harmonized with short leather boots, truly setting her aglow. Throughout these looks, Lisa's natural, dark brown hair, coupled with her signature bangs, added to her allure.

Talking about why she chose CELINE outfits, she said,

"Because CELINE jeans are very beautiful, and the men's clothing is also very good-looking! I am wearing the men's clothing series now, doesn't it look good? Also, jackets and jeans are a perfect match with a loose retro-style jacket."

Take a look at how the Lalisa fandom reacted to her looks:

Talking and describing Lisa, ELLE Taiwan had nothing but good words to say.

"Lisa has become a fashion icon recognized by Generation Z and a senior that younger generations look forward to. LISA once watched others receive fame and applause. Now she herself is on the road to success and stands at the top of popularity."

Beyond the striking photos, Lisa's interview resonated with many. She reflected on memorable experiences, particularly highlighting BLACKPINK's performance at Coachella. Expressing gratitude, she said,

"The scale of the Coachella stage was even bigger than before. BLACKPINK getting to the main Coachella stage, we must do our best! In my mind, I just kept thinking about how I must not let anyone down, wanted to show BLINK the BLACKPINK they are so proud of. Though we were nervous, it was so exciting, it was our moment to shine.”

Discussing how she maintains herself and stays calm, Lisa shared,

“I am occasionally affected by the words around me, but I think the most important thing is my own HAPPINESS. Since you are doing something you like, you must feel HAPPY."

Fans appreciated the BLACKPINK star's humane and cheerful nature despite her global superstar status, reminding them of her authenticity in day-to-day life offstage.

Lisa also hinted at her return with exciting projects for BLINKS, creating heightened anticipation as the curtains come down for 2023.