"I think there are parts that we pioneered": BLACKPINK's Jisoo dishes about her group as a K-pop trailblazer in a recent interview with Elle Magazine

On July 26, 2023, Billboard shared a snippet of Elle Magazine's interview with BLACKPINK's Jisoo. When asked about her group being pioneers or trailblazers of succeeding K-pop groups, Jisoo humbly expressed a humble response. She acknowledged BLACKPINK's global influence and popularity but also credited the preceding artists for paving the way and making their journey comparatively smoother.

BLACKPINK undeniably elevated K-pop to new heights of exposure, despite the remarkable contributions of previous artists in the industry. Many aspiring K-pop idols have cited BLACKPINK as a significant influence in their career choices, solidifying their status as trailblazers. Jisoo herself partly acknowledges this fact, rightfully embracing their label as K-pop pioneers.

On July 26, Jisoo's cover of Elle Korea Magazine was released, stunning fans with her unmatched and jaw-dropping visuals. With the magazine finally reaching the market, fans have been rushing in to get their hands on the copies before it gets sold out.

While there are several things that the idol mentioned through her interview with Elle Korea, Billboard makes a note of a specific topic that was addressed.

When Jisoo was asked whether or not she considered BLACKPINK a K-pop trailblazer, a label given to the group after they headlined on July 2, 2023, for the BST Hyde Park Festival, she took an objective stance and expressed that it's half true. She said,

Maybe half and half? We also walked the path that others have made, but I think there are parts that we pioneered, as we debuted at a time when the platform was expanding and accessibility to K-pop was increasing. Just as there was a part where we walked on a polished road, I hope we can help make the path of those who will come after us smoother. It would be nice if they could pioneer their own thing and connect with each other. Anyway, that’s a nice expression.

In addition to this, Jisoo also talked about the several remarkable and significant achievements that she and her group have made in the past year. After the rollout of their much-awaited comeback, Born Pink, the group not only toured around the world with an iconic setlist but also performed in several external concerts and music festivals.

Jisoo expressed that the best part about touring was meeting and interacting with fans who come from various different cultures,

It is impossible not to be moved when the pink light stick is turned on in the dark. I can see the affection of many people with my eyes, so I have many thoughts. When I see Rosé or Lisa more overwhelmed in Australia or Thailand, where they spent their childhood, I am also moved. It is clear that the tour brings many emotions.

As the group continues to spread and grow its influence with more remarkable events and embarkations, fans can hardly wait to what the future holds for the group.