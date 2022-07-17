Cooper Roberts health update: Eight-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park shooting ‘very critical’ after seventh surgery

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was injured in the deadly Highland Park shooting, continues to remain ’very critical' even after undergoing his seventh surgery, according to his family.

The boy was left paralyzed from the waist down after a gunman opened fire on the Highland Park parade on July 4, 2022. The incident took seven lives, and more than 30 people were injured.

According to the family representative, Anthony Loizzi, Roberts underwent a seventh surgery to have the bullet-induced tear in his esophagus repaired. Although he showed positive signs of recovery following the surgery, the child’s fever later spiked to 104. A CT scan report revealed that fluid is accumulating across his esophagus, lungs, and around the pelvis as well.

Updating on the young boy’s condition, family representative Loizzi said that it was a good outcome that the doctors were able to find and close the leak. He told the media:

“Cooper’s condition is being closely monitored and the next few days will be critical to ensure that he responds positively. The family is very grateful for the outpouring of support and well-wishes and asks for continued prayers for Cooper’s healing."

Keely Roberts, Cooper Roberts' mother who was also shot in the incident, requested that people keep praying for his son’s recovery. She said:

"Please keep sending love and prayers to my son as he continues to fight as hard as he can."

Cooper is currently on a ventilator and breathing tube fighting for his life due to post-surgery complications.

Cooper Roberts was shot by Robert Crimo in the Highland Park shooting

A bullet struck the child directly at the Independence Day Parade and he suffered a severed spinal cord injury. His mother and his twin brother Luke also suffered gunshot wounds.

While Keely Roberts suffered wounds to her leg and was discharged early from the hospital because of her request to be with her son, Luke was wounded by shrapnel. The latter was also released early from the hospital.

Dr. Ana Velez-Rosborough, trauma surgeon at NorthShore University HealthSystem, led the team of half a dozen surgeons who were responsible for saving Cooper's life in the critical hours immediately after the shooting took place. Once his condition stabilized, he was shifted to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Dr. Velez-Rosborough called young Cooper Roberts a "trooper." She also gave details about the surgeries:

"We did have to operate on both his abdomen and his chest because of the location in order to stop the bleeding from the aorta, which is the main blood vessel that feeds the body from the heart."

A fundraiser created for Cooper’s treatment by his family on GoFundMe has raised over $1.5 million till Friday, July 15, morning.

