Corinna Kopf threatens to sue underage fans who have been reposting her OnlyFans pictures

On June 11th, Corinna Kopf threatened to sue her underage fans, who have reposted her OF photos. Fans displayed serious disagreement with the YouTuber's actions.
Following the launch of her OF page, Corinna Kopf had recently gone under fire for charging users $25 just to see photos that had previously been posted on her Instagram page. Kopf had allegedly misled her fanbase, causing everyone to believe the 25-year-old was going to post something more scandalous and exposing.
A day after the backlash from the launch of her page, Kopf had sparked even more anger when tweeting out a threat that insinuated that she was going to be suing underage children for reposting her photos.
She began by talking directly to the "long long long list" of people who allegedly leaked out her content, claiming that she was going to make more money off of them than her OF:
Kopf then called the children "idiots," stating that they were about to be caught in a lot of trouble:
After receiving backlash in the tweets, Kopf then retweeted a tweet explaining why she had the motive to sue.
Also read: 5 of Addison Rae's most viral TikToks
Fans outraged by Corinna Kopf's behavior
Fans and Twitter users were upset by Kopf's way of approaching the situation. According to many, the YouTuber seemed "thirsty" for money, looking for any way to attain it.
People condemned Kopf for being more concerned about the financial aspect, rather than being concerned about children having access to her OF page:
Meanwhile, some have even pointed out that it was foolish for Kopf to instigate a lawsuit against children in an attempt for financial gain:
Also read: Video showing Sienna Mae allegedly kissing and groping "unconscious" Jack Wright sparks fury, Twitter slams her for "lying"
From day one, fans of Kopf have been underwhelmed by her OF content, considering it's an alleged look-a-like to her Instagram page.
To add, many considered her page expensive as well. However, Kopf has recently hinted that she would be posting more than Instagram photos in the future.
Also read: Mike Majlak claims he's not the father of Lana Rhoades' baby, calls himself an "idiot" for Maury tweet
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.