Corinna Kopf threatens to sue underage fans who have been reposting her OnlyFans pictures

On June 11th, Corinna Kopf threatened to sue her underage fans, who have reposted her OF photos. Fans displayed serious disagreement with the YouTuber's actions.

Following the launch of her OF page, Corinna Kopf had recently gone under fire for charging users $25 just to see photos that had previously been posted on her Instagram page. Kopf had allegedly misled her fanbase, causing everyone to believe the 25-year-old was going to post something more scandalous and exposing.

fuck it... 500,000 likes and i’m making an onlyfans 😈😈 — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) June 3, 2021

A day after the backlash from the launch of her page, Kopf had sparked even more anger when tweeting out a threat that insinuated that she was going to be suing underage children for reposting her photos.

She began by talking directly to the "long long long list" of people who allegedly leaked out her content, claiming that she was going to make more money off of them than her OF:

Corinna Kopf threatens many underage kids after reposting her OF photos (Image via Twitter)

Kopf then called the children "idiots," stating that they were about to be caught in a lot of trouble:

Corinna Kopf calls out underage children and threatens to sue for reposting OF photos (Image via Twitter)

After receiving backlash in the tweets, Kopf then retweeted a tweet explaining why she had the motive to sue.

Corinna Kopf threatens many underage kids after reposting her OF photos (Image via Twitter)

Also read: 5 of Addison Rae's most viral TikToks

Fans outraged by Corinna Kopf's behavior

Fans and Twitter users were upset by Kopf's way of approaching the situation. According to many, the YouTuber seemed "thirsty" for money, looking for any way to attain it.

People condemned Kopf for being more concerned about the financial aspect, rather than being concerned about children having access to her OF page:

She’s truly one of the thirstiest people out there — 🦥🍄✨ (@beasthowdareyo1) June 10, 2021

Okay I agree that people shouldn’t be leaking someone’s paid for content, but first of all: Corinna already has it made, like she’s got enough money to cover herself for an absurd amount of time, and second of all, what did she think was going to happen??? — Anti!! (@Bro_ItsAntiTime) June 10, 2021

Meanwhile, some have even pointed out that it was foolish for Kopf to instigate a lawsuit against children in an attempt for financial gain:

Does she expect children to financially compensate her? Like she thinks she’s winning by suing people who have probably no money ?? — Kayla (@idkwhatsgoinon8) June 11, 2021

Also read: Video showing Sienna Mae allegedly kissing and groping "unconscious" Jack Wright sparks fury, Twitter slams her for "lying"

yessss suing children big moves😍😍 gaslight girl boss😍😍 — brokencyde fan (@lmaopayton) June 11, 2021

This shit makes me so mad. These people have following and money already in their pockets, why the shit aren't they smart enough or respectful enough to start OnlyFans like anyone else would when joining a new industry!



Like fuck me, "Oh, look at my foopa while I try to sue you" — LaLa Delilah - Addicted to my OnlyWhores. (@LaLaDelilahBBW) June 11, 2021

She's trying to pull a Rubi Rose but at least Rubi didn't have the audacity to threaten to sue anyone let alone kids — kina⁷ (@su_kina666) June 11, 2021

how is it leaking content when almost everything she posted was already on insta lol — halle (@hallebrouseee) June 11, 2021

Children are on her onlyfans and she’s more concerned about suing them. Wow — Jess Smith (@JessSmi96749706) June 11, 2021

Tbh I’m not surprised that she just posted pics from her Instagram 🥴 she’s kind of that type of person 👀 — n (@roylustang) June 11, 2021

I don't care for her anyways. Never have. — Baked And Beautiful (@AlishaGlitters) June 11, 2021

From day one, fans of Kopf have been underwhelmed by her OF content, considering it's an alleged look-a-like to her Instagram page.

To add, many considered her page expensive as well. However, Kopf has recently hinted that she would be posting more than Instagram photos in the future.

Also read: Mike Majlak claims he's not the father of Lana Rhoades' baby, calls himself an "idiot" for Maury tweet

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Shaheen Banu