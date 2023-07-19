"Could have used that money for the writers": Fans relieved as Netflix cancels Masters of the Universe live-action film

2023 has not been a good year for Netflix so far. Several of its shows and movies have been axed in the past few months; with now the Masters of the Universe live-action movie being next in line.

According to Variety, the main reason for canceling the film was due to budget issues. The initial cost of making the film was $30 million but as days went by, the company realized that they have to invest way more than that. In fact, the finished product would have needed almost double the said figure. With a lot of money already spent, the streamer was, hence, reportedly skeptical about the project.

However, it seems like fans are okay with the fact that they'll not get a live-action adaptation of the film. One fan even said that the money that has already been wasted should have gone to writers on strike that Hollywood is witnessing currently.

"Probably for the best": Fans express relief at Masters of the Universe live-action film being canceled by Netflix

Masters of the Universe was supposed to narrate the story of He-Man, aka Adam, who one day comes face to face with the fact that he's a prince and the savior of a mystical faraway land, Eternia. The main antagonist of Eternia is a villain named Skeletor, from whom He-Man has to save his land.

The film was being directed by Adam and Aaron Nee; and Kyle Allen was going to be the lead actor. When the now-canceled project was greenlit by Netflix, the directors expressed their excitement in an interview with Variety.

Aaron Nee stated:

"It was very important to us that with ‘Masters of the Universe’ we hold onto what that was for us as kids. It wasn’t silly to us or absurd to us, it had a depth and a meaning to it.” The brothers wanted to “hold onto something that has a core human empathy to it and yet isn’t afraid to have fun and get crazy … what we’re going to be able to do in this movie is gonna blow people away."

However, netizens on Twitter are not very upset with this cancelation. This is how they reacted to the news in an original post shared by Discussing Film:

From the above reactions, it seems like nobody was particularly excited about the canceled film in the first place itself. Many weren't even aware that a live-action Masters of the Universe was being developed, while some wrote that Netflix took the right decision.

One fan sarcastically showed his astonishment at the cancelation because Netflix is infamous for it. Another explained that the reason behind it could be due to the ongoing writers and actors strike.