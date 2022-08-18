He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season 3 takeaway: to believe in oneself

The third season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which dropped on Netflix on August 18, 2022, saw character development as one of the main themes.

Right from the first season, Eldress, aka the Guardian of the Gray Skull Castle, maintained that to become a master of the universe, one needed to master oneself inside out. The third season executed this concept.

Netflix's official synopsis of the third season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe reads:

Everything has led to this- the final war as He-Man and the other masters must stop Skeletor from spreading havoc and save the cosmos!

The primary characters in the series include Adam aka He-Man, Krass aka Ram Ma'am/Rampage, Teela-Na, Duncan aka Man-At-Arms, Cringer aka Battle Cat, Evelyn aka Evil-Lyn, Kronis aka Trap Jaw, Keldor aka Skeletor, King Randor, and R'Qazz aka Beast Man.

Brief overview of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe season 3

The third season of He-Man and the Monsters of the Universe picked up from where it left off in the second season. After the fallout with He-Man, Krass helped Skelter in return for the villain's promise to resurrect her parents, while He-Man made a resolve to bring Krass back.

What followed was a streak of events that witnessed different missions of different parties. He-Man, Cringer, and King Randor embarked on a journey to trace the origin of the stone on Krass' helmet. Duncan and Teela landed in Leviathae - now the abandoned kingdom of Mer-folk - where they ran into the corporeal form of Eldress.

The antagonist segment bifurcated into two factions, namely, with Krass as Skeletor's conduit to carry out his monstrosities, on one hand. Evelyn, Kronis, and R'Qazz, chalked out a plan to dissociate themselves from Skeletor by attempting to create their own source of power, their own Havoc.

All four parties landed in Leviathae after the tomb of King Gray Skull was discovered. While Skeletor wanted to harness power from the bones of the former king, He-Man resolved to thwart his efforts. During one such attempt, He-Man himself consumed Havoc after he was swallowed by a serpentile monster.

It took a rendezvous with flying robot Ork-O and a spell of the magician, Ork the Great, to bring back He-Man's true self.

Meanwhile, Skeletor succeeded in harnessing power from the bones of King Gray Skull. His true colors became visible to Krass after he retracted on his promise and said that he would resurrect her parents, but only as Skeletors. Krass switched sides and fought against Skeletor, until He-Man joined her.

After the initial illusion of victory had passed and He-Man had to choose between power and friendship, he chose the latter. He-Man traded his Sword of Power for Krass' life.

Even though things seemed bleak, He-Man and his friends were able to reclaim their powers - this time through their inner sources - and put an end to Skeletor's menace.

In the sixth episode of the new season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Ork-O told an underconfident Orko the Great:

"No one's perfect. We all make mistakes. But if you don't try, you will never get any better."

Ork-O's words sum up the premise of the show in the best way possible. Almost all the characters in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe stumbled upon this realization at least once.

Both Ork-O and Duncan, for instance, discussed their realizations that they were more than Kronis' invention, or apprentice.

Even though the screen-time for each character varied, the creators ensured that each one of them had their moment of enlightenment. Teela, who was upgraded to become Teela-Na after Eldress left her with her knowledge, has had the most fluctuating character graphs throughout the series.

Since the first season, she has viewed herself as a low-life who belonged to the streets of Eternos. Eldress revealed that she had sent a young Teela to the King of the Below to take care of him. It was only then that Teela started to believe in herself.

Even Krass' course of action sprouted from a space where she did not believe in herself or even her friends.

The conclusion of the third season thus becomes emblematic in this sense since, the characters did not draw power from the Sword of Power during their fight against Skeletor. Instead, the golden sword swelled in girth and spirit as it derived power from He-Man and his friends.

You can catch He-Man and the Masters of the Universe on Netflix.

