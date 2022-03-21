"Counsel not cancel": Trevor Noah tweets about Kanye West's Grammy's and Instagram ban over 'concerning online behavior'

South African comedian Trevor Noah gave his words of wisdom after rapper Kanye West was banned from performing at the upcoming Grammys.

Shortly after the news broke about West being banned from Instagram and then dropped from the lineup of the music awards event, the 38-year-old television host re-entered the conversation on social media.

On March 20, Noah took to his Twitter handle to clarify his stance, saying that he had advised the organizers to "counsel" and not "cancel" Kanye.

Trevor Noah @Trevornoah I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye. I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.

The latest incident of West's social media activity was a racial slur that he left on Trevor Noah's Instagram handle. The rapper took a dig at the Daily Show host after he talked about the former and his split from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and how the Monster singer treated her during their divorce.

Trevor Noah and Pete Davidson had "triggered" Kanye West's "concerning online behavior"

Nasty_CSA @mevpromotionss The Only Reason People Think There's Nothing Wrong With @kanyewest Stalking @KimKardashian Is Because #KanyeWest Is A Billionaire. People Always Have A Different Opinion When #Money Is Concerned. When You Have Money. People Associate Everything You Do With Intelligence. The Only Reason People Think There's Nothing Wrong With @kanyewest Stalking @KimKardashian Is Because #KanyeWest Is A Billionaire. People Always Have A Different Opinion When #Money Is Concerned. When You Have Money. People Associate Everything You Do With Intelligence. https://t.co/W6PXv8ZdjX

In his remarks, which aired on the night of March 15, Trevor Noah had said:

"Over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back."

Despite acknowledging that the relationship started as "romantic," Noah brought up several more recent examples he described as troublesome. For instance, West's music video for Eazy featured a claymation likeness of Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, buried alive.

Trevor Noah acknowledged that, aside from the drama, this is a situation of a woman asking her ex to leave her alone.

"It touches on something more sensitive and more serious than people would like to admit. I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend, ex-husband, or an ex-anything."

The Johannesburg native also said that people might not feel sorry for Kim Kardashian because she is famous and wealthy. However, many women go through a similar situation when they leave a toxic relationship.

"What we're seeing here is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, stop chasing after her, and stop harassing her."

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from West, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized on March 2, 2022.

The Skims founder has since started dating 28-year-old Davidson. West has briefly dated numerous women during the last few months, including model Vinetria, actress Julia Fox, and Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones.

Pericles 'Perry' Abbasi @ElectionLegal Kanye West and Julia Fox wearing the Canadian tuxedo in support of the protesting truckers Kanye West and Julia Fox wearing the Canadian tuxedo in support of the protesting truckers https://t.co/3bSwTlvCs2

The former couple share four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — together. West has made several public appeals to Kardashian to reunite the family.

Kanye West has also repeatedly used Instagram to express his anger at Davidson, who began dating Kardashian last October.

Edited by Ravi Iyer