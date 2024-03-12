Courtney Fannon GoFundMe raises more than $16,000 as beloved special education teacher dies aged 29

The school district (Kendall, New York) is mourning the loss of a teacher Courtney Fannon and her infant daughter, Hadley Jaye Fannon, who passed away on Friday, March 8. The cause of death remained unknown at the time of writing this article. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been created to raise money for the family of the deceased.

District Superintendent Nick Picardo released a statement following the deaths of the 29-year-old and her daughter. Picardo said:

“Courtney was a special education teacher who served her students with passion and joy each day. When she wasn’t in her classroom sharing her love and gift for teaching with her students, she could be found walking our halls with a smile and a friendly hello.”

According to the Courtney and Hadley Fannon GoFundMe fundraiser, there was “a very tragic and unexpected turn of events” on the night of March 8, which led to the death of Courtney Fannon.

It was revealed that Courtney and Hadley were transported to the hospital; however, they were both declared dead.

Tim Leck, a friend of Courtney Fannon, took to Facebook to express her thoughts:

“Courtney Fannon was someone who everyone wanted to be around. Her personality and smile were infectious. She was selfless inher career as a special education teacher and as a wife, sister, daughter and friend. Courtney has left this world way too early and my heart aches for Kurtis and their families.”

GoFundMe raises over $16,000 as Hadley Jaye and Courtney Fannon pass away

According to the fundraising campaign, Courtney and her husband Kurtis tied the knot on August 20, 2022, after 10 years of spending time together.

Speaking about her passion for life and devotion to her job, the creator of the GoFundMe page, Matthew Smith, said:

“She was loving, genuine and organized in a way that always placed her students ahead of herself, ultimately changing the lives of her students and caregivers, always for the positive.”

Smith also described Courtney as the “mom” of the friend group who was selflessly there for her loved ones.

Matthew Smith revealed that the GoFundMe page was created to assist the Fannon family with medical and funeral expenses. The funds will also help Kurtis cover rent, utilities, and food expenses as he grieves the loss of his wife and daughter.

At the time of publishing this article, the fundraiser has amassed $16,355 after keeping a goal of raising $10,000. The highest donation of $250 was made by an anonymous person, with more donations flooding in.

As per Democrat and Chronicle, a funeral mass will be held at 11 am at the St. Vincent DePaul Church in Churchville on Saturday, March 16, 2024.