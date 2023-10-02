“Cracked the case alright”: Orlando Brown’s comment on Keefe D and Tupac Shakur being the same person sparks hilarious reactions online

The American rapper and actor Orlando Brown is popular for saying bizarre things online, and recently, Brown made a comment on Keefe D's recent arrest in the 27-year-old Tupac Shakur murder case. In a recent interview with Cam Capone News, Orlando said that Keefe D and Tupac Shakur are the same person and said that cops cannot arrest him if he is the man who died.

As the video of this interview went viral, several people started sharing hilarious reactions to it. One of the internet users @listen2tish reacted by saying 'cracked the case alright.'

In the now-viral interview, the interviewer said in the video,

"Keefe D, accused of- and he did interviews about it- of putting himself in the car with Orlando."

Replying to this, Orlando Brown said,

"He is Tupac. Can't arrest him if he's the man that died! Look at that mans. Look at him, that's Tupac!"

Orlando further said in the video that they were not going to arrest Tupac because if they do, they have to put Keefe D in Tupac's body.

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to Orlando Brown's comment on Tupac Shakur's death

As internet users came across the comments of Orlando on Keefe D and Tupac Shakur, they started sharing hilarious reactions to it. Several social media users commented that Orlando Brown must be intoxicated by something to say such a thing.

Others reacted to this by saying that it is way too early for this nonsense and they are not ready for this.

The Disney actor also said,

"That's what this sh*t is all about, they don't wanna see him living, they don't wanna see him live. They know he's alive, we all know he's here. They ain't wanna give him his body. That's what it is, they want him to look like a sucker every time he keep popping up and sh*t. That's not Tupac and how he would pop up. Fuc*ing holograms and sh*t. You know what I'm saying?"

Eventually, Orlando Brown concluded the interview by saying that the authorities were not gonna arrest him cause they were going to let the man live, and they didn't want to see Tupac live.

Duane Keefe D was arrested on Friday, September 29, 2023, in Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder case

On Friday, September 29, 2023, the prosecutors ordered the arrest of Duane Keefe D in the murder case of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996. The rapper was shot in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 7th September 1996, after battling in the hospital for days, he died on 13th September. During the early investigation, Keefe D was one of the four suspects in this case.

In a press conference, the prosecutors said that Keefe D was not the gunman but was the bellringer of this murder. Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Jason Johansson also talked about this case and said Duane Davis was the shot-caller in the murder case of Tupac.