Cross Island Parkway crash: New York City accident leaves five dead and one injured

Five people were killed, and one got injured in a horrific crash that took place on Queens' Cross Island Parkway. Authorities have also revealed the names of the five deceased victims. Police mentioned that the deadly crash took place on Monday, January 1, 2024. NBC New York reported that the crash involved two vehicles.

One of the vehicles had four people in it, apart from the driver. According to law enforcement officials, three adults were thrown out of the car due to the impact of the crash. Police have not yet confirmed if any intoxication was a causing factor in the crash.

A horrific crash between a Mazda sedan and a Honda SUV on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens killed five people and caused injury to one

New York City welcomed the new year on a not-so-positive note. A deadly crash took place on the first day of the year on a New York City parkway, shortly before 6 am local time. In the Queens borough, A Mazda sedan was heading north on the Cross Island Parkway.

According to authorities, the Mazda was moving quickly and then flipping. It was reportedly driven by a 24-year-old North Carolina man, Kazeem Ramsahai. A Honda SUV that was also going North crashed into the Mazda, and then authorities arrived at the scene. While the Honda driver was expected to be alright, the other driver and occupants of the Mazda died.

Law enforcement officials have recently revealed the identities of all the deceased ones, apart from Ramsahai. The Mazda Sedan's deceased occupants are 30-year-old Mario Ocampo, 19-year-old Dayanara Benitez Ocampo, 23-year-old Salma Garcia-Diaz, and 20-year-old Jordy Bentances. All these people belonged to Queens. Cops couldn't confirm the relationships that the victims possibly shared.

Residents in the area highlighted the fact that the area had been prone to accidents

Investigating officers are looking into the crash to unearth all the details about the deadly collision. They are also trying to find out if drugs and/or alcohol had been a contributing factor in the tragic incident. Authorities did not immediately reveal the identities of the victims. Upon arrival, cops rushed the Honda driver to the hospital after he sustained injuries in the Cross Island collision. He is currently in a stable condition.

According to NBC New York, several residents claimed the area had been a place for several accidents. Mike DiMarco, a nearby resident, said:

"This is not the first or second time that this has occurred on this bend. They call it the dead man’s curve for a reason."

Frank Steele, another resident, spoke about the Cross Island crash by addressing the issue and said:

"We’ve been asking for blinker lights and warn people the dangers that occur because people who’ve never traveled this road, they look at it and by the time it comes on you can’t react to it."

Authorities have offered condolences to the family(ies) of the deceased victims.