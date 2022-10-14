“Crush is cool people”: Black artist Devin Morrison tweets in support of Rush Hour singer

Devin Morrison, a black singer-songwriter, came out in support of singer Crush after the latter was swept up in racist controversy. Morrison tweeted on October 12, stating that the Rush Hour singer is a cool person, and asked the internet to look at the context of the allegations raised against the latter before reacting.
Crush recently took the industry by storm with Rush Hour, a groovy collaboration with BTS’ j-hope. The virality seemed to be short-lived as two people, Twitter users @tulipyeo and @brinaxv (now deactivated), who were reportedly in attendance at the singer's 2022 SOMEDAY PLEROMA concert, accused him of discriminating against them in a 5-second clip shared on October 10.
While many defended him, the singer posted an apology which was deemed insensitive for using fans’ safety as an excuse. A new development arose when another video revealed that he had told fans to “be careful” at the same time.
Devin Morrison calls out the internet for jumping to conclusions from a 5-second clip, defending long-time fellow artist Crush
Devin Morrison, who has worked with the Rush Hour singer since 2019, defended him on Twitter by saying that the R&B singer has never treated him disrespectfully. He has always treated him and his black friends “with nothing but respect and kindness.”
He also added that his opinion “might mean something” since he knows the singer in real life. He then spoke about Crush’s personality, all the while not invalidating the two fans’ feelings.
Morrison tweeted that the allegations do not make sense to him.
The R&B singer worked with Morrison on his 2019 single Lookin 4 and 2020 single Let Me.
Quick timeline of Crush’s racism controversy
On October 10, two Twitter users @tulipyeo and @brinaxv alleged that Crush was racist towards them, and denied high-fiving them at the 2022 SOMEDAY PLEROMA event held on October 9.
The individual posted a 5-second no-audio clip in which the artist was seen high-fiving fans in the audience but gesturing a ‘no’ sign with his palm when his hand reached the two POC fans. They called it “blatant discrimination.”
The internet was in an uproar with harsh criticisms and calls to cancel the Rush Hour singer pouring in. Hours later, the singer posted an apology citing safety reasons. It was heavily dismissed and BTS’ j-hope was also caught in the line of fire for liking the R&B singer’s apology post.
On October 11, several fans posted videos of the same moment from different angles with audio on. Many netizens noticed that the singer said “don’t get hurt, be careful” at the same time he withdrew his hand from the crowd.
Simultaneously, netizens found past problematic tweets of @tulipyeo and @brinaxv. As per them, they had previously vented their frustration of not getting noticed by ATEEZ, Loco, and Heize, in a similar manner. The reactions increasingly swayed against the original posters as many believed it was never an issue of racism.
The latest development saw BTS’ j-hope indirectly showing his support by posting a photo of Crush’s album on October 12 and Morrison’s direct support on the same day.