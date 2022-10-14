“Crush is cool people”: Black artist Devin Morrison tweets in support of Rush Hour singer

Devin Morrison, a black singer-songwriter, came out in support of singer Crush after the latter was swept up in racist controversy. Morrison tweeted on October 12, stating that the Rush Hour singer is a cool person, and asked the internet to look at the context of the allegations raised against the latter before reacting.

Devin Morrison @DevinJMorrison before emotionally reacting to anything you see on the internet. i encourage you all to gain as much context as you can and consider all possibilities. Crush is cool people. now leave me alone :) before emotionally reacting to anything you see on the internet. i encourage you all to gain as much context as you can and consider all possibilities. Crush is cool people. now leave me alone :) https://t.co/cgT5tupkRy

Crush recently took the industry by storm with Rush Hour, a groovy collaboration with BTS’ j-hope. The virality seemed to be short-lived as two people, Twitter users @tulipyeo and @brinaxv (now deactivated), who were reportedly in attendance at the singer's 2022 SOMEDAY PLEROMA concert, accused him of discriminating against them in a 5-second clip shared on October 10.

While many defended him, the singer posted an apology which was deemed insensitive for using fans’ safety as an excuse. A new development arose when another video revealed that he had told fans to “be careful” at the same time.

Devin Morrison calls out the internet for jumping to conclusions from a 5-second clip, defending long-time fellow artist Crush

Devin Morrison @DevinJMorrison its astounding how that 5 second viral clip has damn-near decimated the character of an artist who has treated me and my (Black) friends with nothing but respect and kindness. its astounding how that 5 second viral clip has damn-near decimated the character of an artist who has treated me and my (Black) friends with nothing but respect and kindness.

Devin Morrison, who has worked with the Rush Hour singer since 2019, defended him on Twitter by saying that the R&B singer has never treated him disrespectfully. He has always treated him and his black friends “with nothing but respect and kindness.”

He also added that his opinion “might mean something” since he knows the singer in real life. He then spoke about Crush’s personality, all the while not invalidating the two fans’ feelings.

Morrison tweeted that the allegations do not make sense to him.

Devin Morrison @DevinJMorrison while i can understand how the young lady and many others felt that it was racially targeted, for many reasons, that doesn’t make sense to me. while i can understand how the young lady and many others felt that it was racially targeted, for many reasons, that doesn’t make sense to me.

Devin Morrison @DevinJMorrison a few times because the fans were pushing. so imagine singing while doing crowd control with phone flashes in your face.. i wasn’t there but it seems like he saida few times because the fans were pushing. so imagine singing while doing crowd control with phone flashes in your face.. i wasn’t there but it seems like he said ✋ a few times because the fans were pushing. so imagine singing while doing crowd control with phone flashes in your face.. https://t.co/6eQuCK8dCw

The R&B singer worked with Morrison on his 2019 single Lookin 4 and 2020 single Let Me.

Quick timeline of Crush’s racism controversy

hh @threeeyes2w He said “Be careful” even before he saw them and he passed dozens of people who were at the corner. And when he lowered his hand to shake hand with her, she put down her hand at that timing. WATCH THIS #crush crush black 크러쉬 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… He said “Be careful” even before he saw them and he passed dozens of people who were at the corner. And when he lowered his hand to shake hand with her, she put down her hand at that timing. WATCH THIS #crush crush black 크러쉬 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/uhw5FXd2Kz

On October 10, two Twitter users @tulipyeo and @brinaxv alleged that Crush was racist towards them, and denied high-fiving them at the 2022 SOMEDAY PLEROMA event held on October 9.

The individual posted a 5-second no-audio clip in which the artist was seen high-fiving fans in the audience but gesturing a ‘no’ sign with his palm when his hand reached the two POC fans. They called it “blatant discrimination.”

The internet was in an uproar with harsh criticisms and calls to cancel the Rush Hour singer pouring in. Hours later, the singer posted an apology citing safety reasons. It was heavily dismissed and BTS’ j-hope was also caught in the line of fire for liking the R&B singer’s apology post.

On October 11, several fans posted videos of the same moment from different angles with audio on. Many netizens noticed that the singer said “don’t get hurt, be careful” at the same time he withdrew his hand from the crowd.

❤️ @winterbears87 @tulipyeo i was at the concert. crush did this hand motion many times to tell us to be careful due to the rainy condition and pushing i saw on the floor. he was just being considerate of our safety. he motioned to many fans like this, please see this video i took: @tulipyeo i was at the concert. crush did this hand motion many times to tell us to be careful due to the rainy condition and pushing i saw on the floor. he was just being considerate of our safety. he motioned to many fans like this, please see this video i took: https://t.co/JQ3YL0qwRZ

Simultaneously, netizens found past problematic tweets of @tulipyeo and @brinaxv. As per them, they had previously vented their frustration of not getting noticed by ATEEZ, Loco, and Heize, in a similar manner. The reactions increasingly swayed against the original posters as many believed it was never an issue of racism.

Fallenbabyangel⁷ @MasterGojokun @tulipyeo It seems u really have a serious issue missy damn. All u want is interactions and u really getting ur fame on this mess u made. Go to hospital @tulipyeo It seems u really have a serious issue missy damn. All u want is interactions and u really getting ur fame on this mess u made. Go to hospital https://t.co/4dFtUBujv4

The latest development saw BTS’ j-hope indirectly showing his support by posting a photo of Crush’s album on October 12 and Morrison’s direct support on the same day.

