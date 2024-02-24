"Cultural Icon of the East": Fans lavish praise as BTS' Taehyung becomes the most viewed K-pop idol on Wikipedia with over 42 million page views

On February 22, 2024, BTS Taehyung made headlines as he became the most-viewed K-pop idol on Wikipedia with over 42 million page views. With Wikipedia being the largest online encyclopedia, the Love Me Again singer-songwriter's wiki article is a highly-read resource.

Fans were ecstatic to see one of their favorite BTS idols rake in massive numbers despite being on a hiatus due to his military enlistment. One fan praised the Love Me Again singer-songwriter and hailed him as the "King of stage" and "Nation's Treasure" alongside lauding him as the "Cultural Icon of the East."

"Get your facts right": Fans react as an X account shared inaccurate information about Taehyung's Wikipedia pageviews

On February 22, the news first surfaced online as an X account (@AboutMusicYT) shared online that Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS has amassed over a whopping 34 million views on his Wikipedia page. Devoted fans of the Rainy Days singer-songwriter immediately commented on the post and asked the online user to rectify their information before posting.

ARMYs highlighted that the BTS singer-songwriter and soloist has garnered over 42 million pageviews since 2015 to present. Nonetheless, on February 23, several other accounts reported that Taehyung indeed has raked in 42 million page views since 2015, which enabled him to become the most-viewed K-pop idol on the largest online encyclopedia.

With a whopping $50 million net worth, Kim Taehyung is not only the highest-paid member of BTS to date but also the second richest star in the Korean entertainment business, after actress and soloist Lee Ji-eun, popularly known as IU.

Therefore, even while the artist is serving in the military, he remains the most searched or viewed K-pop idol as per the searches on Wikipedia pages. Additionally, BTS as a group had raked in 90 million pageviews on Wikipedia and became the most-viewed K-pop artist/group.

As a result, the BTS ARMY leaped with joy and reacted to the news on X.

BTS' V debuted with the group in 2013 and after a decade-long journey, he released his debut solo album Layover on September 8, 2023. The debut record comprises five melodious tracks such as Slow Dancing, Blue, For Us, Love Me Again, and Rainy Days that are infused with Jazz and soulful chorus.

The globally revered artist enlisted in the South Korean military on December 11, 2023, to carry out his mandatory conscription. However, before his enlistment, he recorded and featured on American R&B singer UMI's digital single wherever u r which was released on Taehyung's 29th birthday on December 30, 2023.

He also starred in the IU's music video of her comeback pre-release single Love wins all from her new EP The Winning. The track Love wins all was released globally on January 24, 2024, which showcased the BTS idol's impeccable acting skills and received immense praise from fans and critics alike.

Kim Taehyung is reported to return to the limelight in June 2025 along with bandmates Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, Min Yoongi, and Jeon Jungkook.