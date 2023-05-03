On May 2, Kep1er's official TikTok and Instagram posted the much-awaited Giddy Dance Challenge between Huening Bahiyyih and her brother, TXT's Hueningkai. Given that it has become a tradition for the two siblings to participate in each other's title track dance challenge during every comeback, fans have been particularly looking forward to the video ever since the rollout of Kep1er's recent mini-album, LOVESTRUCK!

Soon after the release of the dance challenge video, Bahiyyih went on Bubble, the online communication platform used by K-pop artists and fans to talk to each other, and shared a few stories behind the dance challenge.

Aside from explaining the reason for the delay in the making of the video, Bahiyyih also showered her elder brother with praise, as she called him the coolest person.

Fans loved the interaction between the two and took to Twitter to post about the same:

Fans adore the sweet relationship between Kep1er's Huening Bahiyyih and TXT's Hueningkai

Huening Bahiyyih and Hueningkai are among the most iconic and closest siblings in the K-pop industry.

While fans couldn't get over how cute the two were as they rolled out their Giddy Dance Challenge together, Huening Bahiyyih added to fans' excitement by sharing a sweet anecdote through her Bubble account.

Since the two siblings have always been one of the first to release dance challenge videos of each other's comebacks, the delay has naturally intrigued people. Bahiyyih explained that it was due to Hueningkai's overseas schedule in Japan:

"Oh right, the "Giddy" video with oppa was posted. I wanted to film it during promotions but oppa went to Japan so I was worried we wouldn't be able to film it. And I was a little sad about it. But he came as soon as he landed in Korea. And we filmed it together."

Bahiyyih continued:

"We filmed it very diligently. Oppa said he wanted to do it perfectly. So we filmed it several times while sweating. As expected from my oppa. To me, my oppa is the coolest person, he's someone I'm most proud of and someone I respect the most. There are a lot of things to learn from him too. Family is the best."

Following her sweet confession, fans couldn't help but gush about the lovely and supportive relationship that the two shared.

𓃬 @BARBIEHlYYlH 🧡 #HUENING_BAHIYYIH #휴닝바히에 #HUENINGKAI #휴닝카이



vt.tiktok.com/ZS8w56Ra1/ OMFG WE FINALLY GOT KAI DOING GIDDY CHALLENGE WITH HIYYIH, I'M SO RELIEVED AND HAPPY OMFG WE FINALLY GOT KAI DOING GIDDY CHALLENGE WITH HIYYIH, I'M SO RELIEVED AND HAPPY 😩😭🧡 #HUENING_BAHIYYIH #휴닝바히에 #HUENINGKAI #휴닝카이 🔗 vt.tiktok.com/ZS8w56Ra1/ https://t.co/G14Ym8nXpL

nai💌⁎⁺˳✧༚ @tarrrlz if txt is back in korea... then..



PRAYING FOR KAI AND BAHIYYIH TO FILM THE GIDDY DANCE🙁 if txt is back in korea... then..PRAYING FOR KAI AND BAHIYYIH TO FILM THE GIDDY DANCE🙁

maidah ✢ @gyuspink @translatingTXT “my oppa is the coolest person, he’s someone i’m most proud of and someone i respect the most” DONT MAKE ME CRY @translatingTXT “my oppa is the coolest person, he’s someone i’m most proud of and someone i respect the most” DONT MAKE ME CRY 😭😭

siya⁷²⁷•ᴗ•✩ @bahishine

As expected kai slayed it

#HUENING_BAHIYYIH #HUENINGKAI

I was waiting for Hueningz giddy challenge ever since its releaseAs expected kai slayed it I was waiting for Hueningz giddy challenge ever since its releaseAs expected kai slayed it#HUENING_BAHIYYIH #HUENINGKAI https://t.co/pVhfZeZweZ

shine @SUN00X1 kai best brother @translatingTXT As soon as he landed in koreakai best brother @translatingTXT As soon as he landed in korea 😭 kai best brother 😭😭

Bigiworld @Yourbigi

Please protect this two forever🥹🥹

#HUENINGKAI

#HUENING_BAHIYYIH twitter.com/translatingTXT… TXT Translations 💬 @translatingTXT



oh right, the giddy video with oppa was posted

i wanted to film it during the promotions but oppa went to japan so i was worried we wouldn’t be able to film it

and i was a little sad about it

but he came as soon as he landed in korea bahiyyih mentioned #hueningkai oh right, the giddy video with oppa was postedi wanted to film it during the promotions but oppa went to japan so i was worried we wouldn’t be able to film itand i was a little sad about itbut he came as soon as he landed in korea bahiyyih mentioned #hueningkai👤 oh right, the giddy video with oppa was posted👤 i wanted to film it during the promotions but oppa went to japan so i was worried we wouldn’t be able to film it👤 and i was a little sad about it👤 but he came as soon as he landed in korea https://t.co/plQqDouPPv He knew his sister would be sad, so even though they only had 1 afternoon left before hiyyih went to japan, kai still came even though of course he was also tired & needed rest after just arrived in Korea🥹🥹Please protect this two forever🥹🥹 He knew his sister would be sad, so even though they only had 1 afternoon left before hiyyih went to japan, kai still came even though of course he was also tired & needed rest after just arrived in Korea🥹🥹Please protect this two forever🥹🥹#HUENINGKAI #HUENING_BAHIYYIH twitter.com/translatingTXT…

Fans also greatly enjoyed the Giddy dance challenge. As soon as the video was uploaded to the internet, fans went crazy over the same. Since Giddy's promotions have come to an end, many believed that the collaborative dance challenge between Huening Bahiyyih and Huening was unlikely to work out, especially with TXT's busy schedules.

However, they were only happy to be proved wrong.

Additionally, Hueningkai coming over to Huening Bahiyyih's agency as soon as TXT landed in Korea after their hectic schedule in Japan and rolling out several tries until he was satisfied with the video, speaks volumes about the bond between the siblings.

