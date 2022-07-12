Dancer No:ze apologizes after being criticised for brand deal controversy 

Days after the brand deal controversy, popular dancer No:ze took to Instagram to apologise via a handwritten letter.

The Street Woman Fighter star, who has been a backup dancer for many famous K-pop groups, was recently accused of discriminating against small brands on Instagram. A small company claimed that the celebrity had failed to meet advertisement deadlines, even after receiving up to 50 million KRW as payment. In a similar vein, many followers also pointed out that the dancer would delete advertisement posts for "small companies" shortly after, whereas advertisement posts for bigger luxury brands remained.

In light of the controversy, the dancer's agency issued an apology on July 5, stating:

"We have learned that our side failed to meet the advertisement timeline for endorsement offers by certain companies. No:ze and the agency are both deeply reflecting on the issue after realizing the gravity of the mistake. We'll make sure that this does not happen again."

No:ze's apology letter

On July 11, the EXO backup dancer posted a handwritten letter on her Instagram profile, apologising for her failure to comply with the contracts. No:ze apologised for causing damage to mid-to-small companies with her actions, despite receiving around 30 to 50 million KRW per post.

The handwritten letter reads:

"Hello, this is No:ze."

Reflecting on her actions, the dancer continued:

"First of all, I'm sorry for bringing this up so late. I was cautious about how to express my apology to those who must have been disappointed by my immaturity recently. I would like to say that I'm sorry once again, for my actions that seem to have caused others great disappointment."

No:ze apologised to both the companies and her fans for any harm her actions may have caused.

"I sincerely apologize for causing damage and disappointment to the people involved, and I have no excuses. I should have acted with responsibility as much as I received love from many people, but I am reflecting on my failure to do so and I realized that I still have so much to learn."

Further addressing the controversy, the dancer stated:

"My immature attitude caused inconveniences to the [brand] officials and disappointed fans who cared about and loved me. I know that I can't undo my past mistakes with just words, so I will do my best to deeply reflect and show you an improved version of myself rather than seeking immediate forgiveness."

The dancer concluded her apology with a promise to be a better person.

"I won't forget my current determination and I will work hard to show you a more mature and humble attitude. Thank you, and I apologize once again"

Meanwhile, the dancer rose to prominence as a backup dancer for EXO member Kai's solo track Mmmh, and later as a competitor on Mnet's dance competition show Street Woman Fighter.

