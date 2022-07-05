Korean dancer NO:ZE involved in controversy over sponsorship posts for small-scale brands on Instagram 

Street Woman Fighter star NO:ZE has found herself at the centre of controversy over sponsorship posts for small-scale businesses on Instagram. According to various K-media outlets, multiple businesses and small-scale brands called out the Korean dancer for disrespecting their business by removing sponsorship posts from her social media accounts.

Following her appearance on the Mnet dance competition show Street Woman Fighter, NO:ZE has risen to stardom, with various businesses wanting her onboard for their promotional campaigns. However, on July 4, according to Wikitree, smaller brands reached out to the media outlet to call out the dancer for her unprofessionalism.

In the field of business, especially in terms of social media marketing, when an influencer is approached by brands or businesses to promote their commodities, they are supposed to keep the different promotional posts and advertisements on their accounts for consumer reach and brand awareness.

NO:ZE accussed of deleting and ignoring sponsored Instagram posts from small businesses

Multiple brands and businesses are reaching out to news reporting companies to explain their professional experiences with the famous Korean dancer. According to Wikitree, the Korean dancer received a payment of around 30 million South Korean Won (approximately $23,100 USD to $38,500 USD) per post for sponsoring brands on social media. She signed a deal for three sponsored posts between three and six months.

However, a representative for one of the small-scale brands revealed that she did not upload the sponsored posts on the set date, and soon deleted them as well. They disclosed:

"We had asked NO:ZE to upload the brand sponsored post, but she kept on delaying it. It was finally posted months after several lengthy messages pleading for her to post it, only for it to be deleted shortly afterward."

Another brand reached out and shared that the dancer deleted all of the sponsored posts on her official Instagram and that they were not uploaded on the correct date.

A third business stated that they spent millions per sponsorship post with none to be found on her Instagram profile after a lengthy process of negotiations and endless pleading.

"The photos were uploaded after the season had ended. We had to plead and beg NO:ZE's representatives throughout the process."

Addressing the current situation, Wikitree has also reported that no photos of small-scale businesses or brand promotions exist on the dancer’s official Instagram account. However, there are old pictures that involve luxury brand names for promotional purposes.

Netizens blame Starting House for its poor management

Upon hearing NO:ZE’s current controversy, netizens have taken to various social media platforms to call out her label, Starting House Entertainment, for the poor management of its artist’s professional endeavors. They have also blamed the label for its unorganized planning.

dmfault83 @dmfault83 @trashaccounxt i'm upset that noze is taking the fall for her agency's incompetence. how can an artist as busy as her be expected to manage her schedule & contracts? the agency's job is to look after her, it is not as if they are managing a lot. i wish that she will dance happily at the con. @trashaccounxt i'm upset that noze is taking the fall for her agency's incompetence. how can an artist as busy as her be expected to manage her schedule & contracts? the agency's job is to look after her, it is not as if they are managing a lot. i wish that she will dance happily at the con.

medical.assist@outlook.com @trashaccounxt Noze was never problematic, its her agency who cannot handle things properly. So I hope she keeps her head high during the concert & head on. Noze was never problematic, its her agency who cannot handle things properly. So I hope she keeps her head high during the concert & head on.

Lenia @hkalenia



Her agency SH really did her dirty twitter.com/HR_J_NOZE_WAYB… 울애기 노제 @HR_J_NOZE_WAYB 2월 직장내 괴롭힘으로 힘들 때 노제에게 DM을 보냈어. 보낸지 10분도 안돼서 노제에게 답장을 받았고..그 다음날 회사서 짤릴지도 모른다는 두려움 속에 초조히 고소 결과 기다리고 있는데 노제가 인스스에 "향수"라는 글을 올려줬지. 노제가 어떤 일을 했는지 난 몰라. 하지만 착한사람인 건 알아 2월 직장내 괴롭힘으로 힘들 때 노제에게 DM을 보냈어. 보낸지 10분도 안돼서 노제에게 답장을 받았고..그 다음날 회사서 짤릴지도 모른다는 두려움 속에 초조히 고소 결과 기다리고 있는데 노제가 인스스에 "향수"라는 글을 올려줬지. 노제가 어떤 일을 했는지 난 몰라. 하지만 착한사람인 건 알아 https://t.co/J5Bn1hpON6 Noze is a good kind humble personHer agency SH really did her dirty Noze is a good kind humble person Her agency SH really did her dirty 🔥 twitter.com/HR_J_NOZE_WAYB…

noze planet @saintnoze 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 not @ startinghouse just casually throwing their artist under the bus and just watching her become a victim of another witch hunt not @ startinghouse just casually throwing their artist under the bus and just watching her become a victim of another witch hunt 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼

Betchu @NS_RVHK We know how busy Noze is but starting house is so sh8y not managing her well enough, accepting deals without proper planning. Look at the consequences now. Its staining her image and ppl def won't shut up abt it. We know how busy Noze is but starting house is so sh8y not managing her well enough, accepting deals without proper planning. Look at the consequences now. Its staining her image and ppl def won't shut up abt it.

졔여보🐱 @noirxyx



#NOZE #노제 Ignore all the negativity and just focus on the positive honey. We are with you 🥺🤍 Ignore all the negativity and just focus on the positive honey. We are with you 🥺🤍#NOZE #노제

Meanwhile, the superstar's agency confirmed that even though the sponsored posts were not uploaded on the requested date, they were duly shared within the agreed time-frame.

Official notice from Starting House Entertainment (Image via official website)

As for the reason behind the promotional posts being deleted, the agency stated that it has no control over the dancer's Instagram account. Starting House Entertainment has denied allegations that NO:ZE discriminates against smaller brands when promoting social media sponsorships.

