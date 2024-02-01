Danny Masterson had an illustrious career as the star of That 70s Show. However, the actor was convicted of sexual assault in May 2023 and sentenced to prison for 30 years in September 2023.

As per the reports of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the convicted actor has been shifted to a maximum-security prison in the state. Serving 30 years to a life sentence, the 47-year-old convict was shifted from North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, to Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California, this week. He was denied bail in a hearing held last week.

Danny Masterson will likely serve most of his sentence at Corcoran State Prison. Masterson will be monitored round-the-clock, including 24/7 video surveillance and a cell inspection by a prison guard every thirty minutes. The Corcoran State Prison is infamous for housing some of the most heinous criminals in American history, like Charles Manson and Rodney Alcala.

Danny Masterson shifted to Corcoran State Prison in California, which once held criminal cult leader Charles Manson

A mugshot of Danny Masterson (image via California Department of Corrections)

Almost 20 years after he committed the crime, on September 7, 2023, actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson was given a 30-year prison sentence for raping two women. Danny Masterson was found guilty of double sexual assault by a grand jury made up of seven women and five men earlier in May during a retrial. The panel deliberated for eight days, reviewing the evidence against Danny Masterson and hearing testimony.

Initially jailed at the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, he has been shifted to Corcoran State Prison in the state. The maximum security prison is infamous as it once held the criminal cult leader Charles Manson. Manson spent around a decade at the Protective Housing Wing of the prison, where he was serving a lifetime sentence for orchestrating the murder of actress Sharon Tate among other crimes he committed as the leader of the Manson Family cult.

An aerial view of the Corcoran State Prison, California (image via Corcoran State Prison, California)

The prison has also held some dangerous criminals like Sirhan Sirhan, the person who assassinated Robert F. Kennedy. Sirhan Sirhan was held at the prison till 2013, when he was moved to Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego. Another hardened criminal who served time in the prison is the infamous Dating Game Killer Rodney Alcala.

While Masterson's legal team is still appealing for his innocence, the latest court hearing has stated that he will not be eligible for parole before 2042. As per a New York Post report, he will now live in Corcoran’s Level 4 housing unit, the highest tier of security available at the prison, where inmates who need extra protection and supervision are placed.

The prison features a tiny wing called the Protective Housing unit for convicts who remain in danger of harm. If the prison security deems that Masterson is still in danger or exhibits other significant "mental distress" symptoms, he will be shifted there.