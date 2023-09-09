Is the identity of Danny Masterson's victims known? Details explored amidst sentencing

The internet sensation of the day is Danny Masterson. He is now behind bars, serving a 30-year sentence for s*xually assaulting three women. The Los Angeles court sentenced the That '70s Show star for drugging and s*xually assaulting three women between 2000 to 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home.

All three women were identified as Jane Doe #1, Jane Doe #2, and Jane Doe #3. Danny and these three women were former members of the Church of Scientology, which is how these unfortunate events occurred. Among them, one was suspected to be Danny's ex-girlfriend. Their identities were all kept secret for the safety of the victims.

Jane Doe #1, Jane Doe #2, and Jane Doe #3: Identity of Danny Masterson’s Victims

Jane Doe #1 recently gave her statement to the Los Angeles court about her heartbreaking experience.

"I didn't choose to be born into Scientology, just as I didn't choose to be raped by Danny Masterson."

Jane Doe #1 also exposed the Chucrh of Scientology's involvement in supporting the untouchable member Danny and attempted to silence her many times. But now, the church has released a statement of non-engagement in this case.

"The Church was not a party to this case, and religion did not belong in this proceeding, as Supreme Court precedent has maintained for centuries."

Jane Doe #1 exposes the cruelty that happened to her and was also silenced by Jane’s mother as she was breaking the church code. Then, at the age of 29, Jane #1 lost everything in her life because of what happened to her, and she was forced to start anew.

"And the ugly truth is I didn't want to live. I remember crying myself to sleep and wishing I would not wake up."

Now married and the mother of three daughters, Jane Doe #1 requests the court to give Danny Masterson the rightful punishment for his actions for the safety of all women. Jane Doe #2 also issued her statement to the court, exposing the church's brainwashing tactics to keep her silent for almost seven years.

"The lasting effects of rape are pernicious, as they silently eat away at the daily efforts one makes toward a meaningful life. I could not sit with this secret and tough it out, knowing you'd strike again, knowing the danger women were in, and that many others needed justice too."

Jane Doe #2 revealed that the church threatened her with Scientology's strict policies, but she also decided to come forward with her statement.

"Your sickness is no longer my burden to bear."

Jane Doe #3 states that she decided to give her statement when her inner self asked,

"How can I tell anyone that I had gotten myself into a situation where I was regularly mentally and emotionally abused and raped repeatedly?"

She was 18 years old when the assault happened; at that time, she was his girlfriend. Danny Masterson physically assaulted her, resulting in her pain.

"It damages you on a cellular level."

She concluded her statement with a lot of pain in her words.

"I regularly wake up with deep bruises and scratches on my hands and arms. In 2017, I punched a hole in the wall behind my bed during my sleep. I'm always fighting monsters."

Danny Masterson was found guilty of two out of three sexual assault cases and was given a 30-year prison sentence. Even though the identities of Danny Masterson's victims were kept secret by the Los Angeles court, Danny's wrongdoings were brought forth before the law, and justice was served.