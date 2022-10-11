Dateline: Unforgettable: Where is Jeremy Spielbauer's ex-wife Katie Phipps now?

Katie Phipps was arrested only to be cleared of all charges a year later in the murder of Robin Spielbauer. Spielbauer was found dead on Helium Road, near County Road 34, Texas, on April 8, 2014. She died of severe blunt-force trauma and a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Katie Phipps and Robin were friends who met through church. Things turned messy after Katie and Robin's ex-husband, Jeremy Spielbauer, had an affair. Robin and Jeremy got divorced in 2012, after which Katie and Jeremy tied the knot in 2013.

Despite their marriage, Katie was always suspicious of Jeremy rekindling his relationship with Robin. So, when Robin was found dead on April 8, 2014, she was the first one to be brought under the police's radar.

Katie Phipps was arrested based on statements from Robin's relatives

Katie Yvonne Phipps was raised by a single mother, who struggled with severe drug addiction problems and alcoholism. As a teen, while her peers prepared for college, Katie prepared to raise her second child, according to Ignite U1, where she serves as the Director of Strategy.

After Robin was found dead, Katie was arrested based on statements from Robin's relatives, who testified that the two women were hostile towards each other over their equations with Jeremy. Katie's pink gun was concluded to be the murder weapon after some of its pieces were recovered from the crime scene.

The hostility grew from arguments to physical catfights. Thus, Katie had to serve jail time after being apprehended for Robin's murder.

Katie Phipps testified against Jeremy

Cellphone track records proved that Katie Phipps was not at the crime site on the night of April 8, 2014. Despite her repeated stance claiming her innocence, she was held behind bars due to a lack of evidence.

The investigation later took a turn when Jeremy's phone records proved that he was near the crime scene on the day of Robin's death. His car was also captured on surveillance cameras en route, confirming his close association with the murder of his ex-wife.

After Jeremy's arrest in 2016 and a trial in 2018, Katie Phipps testified against him. While she did not deny her strained relationship with Robin, Katie said that she was at a friend’s home at the time and that when she asked Jeremy about it two days later, he told her he "handled the f***ing problem."

Jeremy, on the other hand, claimed that Katie had shown up on Helium Road on the night of the crime. However, Randall County District Attorney James Farran believed that had Katie been at the crime scene on April 8, she would not have sent texts to Jeremy asking him about being with Robin.

Katie Phipps further revealed that she had no reason to kill Robin since she herself wanted out of her marriage with Jeremy, and had filed for divorce. Despite her testimony contributing to Jeremy's conviction, the latter was released in 2020 after discrepancies were found in the objectivity of two of the jurors.

After Jeremy's conviction was overturned, a statement released by Katie read:

"The 7th Court of Appeals did not say Jeremy was innocent but that there was an error in one of the many parts that make up a trial. IF he gets a second trial, I will be there to fight on behalf of Robin and her family once again. At no point will I stand down. I will proudly continue this fight for justice."

However, in 2021, the Court of Appeals reinstated Jeremy's conviction and life sentence, ruling that there was no error in jury selection.

Katie continues to live in Amarillo, Texas, where she completed a degree in Legal Studies and hopes to have a career in criminal defense. According to Ignite U1's profile on Katie, she is the first in her family to have earned a college diploma.

Now, NBC's Dateline: Unforgettable will revisit the murder case and her role in it in its upcoming episode.

Dateline: Unforgettable will air on Oxygen True Crime.

Poll : 0 votes