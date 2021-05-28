David Dobrik spotted: YouTuber filmed Vlog Squad members as he passed by singing Trisha Paytas' song

YouTuber Sebastian Soto took to his TikTok on May 27th to show followers his video of accidentally meeting David Dobrik and his Vlog Squad while walking by singing a Trisha Paytas song.
Vlogger David Dobrik recently went on a social media hiatus in April following multiple misconduct allegations leveled against him. To add, shortly after David went offline, former Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek came out with a YouTube documentary detailing the serious life-threatening injuries caused by a stunt he performed for one of David's vlogs.
YouTuber sees David Dobrik and Squad
YouTuber Sebastian Soto posted a TikTok on May 27th captioned the video, "I just met David Dobrik and sang Trisha Paytas by accident..oops."
The video showed Sebastian singing along to Trisha Paytas' song "I love you Jesus", then ironically walking by David Dobrik and a group of people.
Fans found this absolutely hilarious and painfully ironic, as Trisha Paytas was the initial person to point out David's wrongdoings in his vlogs. To add, she and Ethan Klein of the Frenemies podcast recently rediscussed the accusations against David, leading him to be dropped by brands and upload two apologies.
Trisha Paytas even responded to the news, saying that there was nothing wrong with the YouTuber singing the song to people who "need Him most".
Fans find the ironic encounter hilarious
Fans took to Twitter to express how funny they found the situation. Many users were mostly commenting on the perfect timing of Trisha's song popping up right before David Dobrik and his Squad are seen. They said:
The irony had fans praising the new YouTuber for his pettiness.
David Dobrik is allegedly set to return in June to continue his Views podcast with Jason Nash. Meanwhile, fans are excited to see if Trisha will be discussing Sebastian's encounter on the next episode of Frenemies.
