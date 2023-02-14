Day of Kidnapping has finally confirmed its star-studded casting lineup. Internationally acclaimed Korean superstar Yoon Kye-sang will lead the show. Joining him are Joseon Exorcist's Park Sung-hoon and Hellbound’s Kim Shin-rok.

ENA’s upcoming K-drama Day of Kidnapping is an adaptation of a novel by Jung Hae-yeon. The show is a black comedy focusing on amateur kidnapper Kim Myung-joon and a genius 11-year-old girl, Choi Ro-hee.

Kim Myung-joon is a compassionate person who committed the crime only out of dire necessity. On his way to execute the kidnapping, he hits a girl with his car, who happens to be Choi Ro-hee. The child loses her memory due to the accident and begins to believe that Myung-joon is her parent.

The plot thickens further when Choi Ro-hee’s real parents do not answer calls, and a larger crime unfolds, involving Kim Myung-joon.

As per Soompi, commenting on the dynamic between the duo and their gripping story, the publication team said:

“The special off-the-wall combination between a clumsy kidnapper and a genius girl will deliver a new type of entertainment.”

Kim Shin-rok to play the role of Kim Myung-joon's ex-wife in Day of Kidnapping

ENA’s upcoming comedy-thriller K-Drama Day of Kidnapping promises a groundbreaking show with its talented cast and gripping storyline. Leading the show is Yoon Kye-sang, who plays the role of the protagonist Kim Myung-joon.

He is a first-time kidnapper who delves into the world of crime only to save his ailing daughter, who is hospitalized. However, the kidnapping does not go as planned, and things take a turn when Kim Myung-joon is investigated as a possible murderer.

Day of Kidnapping will showcase the unique relationship that develops between a compassionate kidnapper and a brilliant young child as they traverse the course of their ridiculous but fascinating search for the truth.

Pachinko star Yu-na will play the role of the genius Choi Ro-hee. She has forgotten much of her past life after the car accident. She possesses remarkable and cynical intelligence and overcomes a number of precarious situations while developing an odd connection with Kim Myung Joon.

Kim Shin-rok will portray the part of Kim Myung-joon's ex-wife, Seo Hye-eun, who abruptly divorced him three years ago. It was she who suggested that Kim Myung-joon kidnap Choi Ro-hee.

Park Sung-hoon, best known for his performance in The Glory, will portray Detective Park Sang-yoon, who is involved in Kim Myung-joon's case. He investigates the alleged kidnapping and is known for his sharp judgment and analytical prowess. However, as he advances towards the revelation of the truth, he is confronted with an unanticipated secret.

Kim Sang-ho will play the role of Park Chul-won, an employee at the security firm, Seo Jae-hee will portray Mo Eun-sun, a neurosurgeon, and Kang Young-seok will play the role of Jayden, a fund manager.

Day of Kidnapping is set to premiere in the first half of the year.

