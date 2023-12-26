Days of Our Lives Carson Boatman and Julana Dizon of The Bold and the Beautiful welcome their first child

Carson Boatman from Days of Our Lives and Julana Dizon from The Bold and the Beautiful have welcomed their first child. The baby girl is named Ava Rey. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 19 inches long when she was born in Los Angeles on December 18, 2023, according to People.

In an exclusive interview with People on December 22, 2023, the couple expressed their joy and fulfillment at becoming parents. They described it as an experience of pure joy and a blessing. Furthermore, their daughter's middle name, Rey, is a tribute to Dizon's father, who passed away battling lung cancer.

"We're both absolutely over the moon": Carson Boatman and Julana Dizon on welcoming their newborn

Carson and Julana posing with their newborn baby (Image via Instagram/@carsonboatman)

In their statement to People, Carson Boatman and Julana Dizon expressed immense joy and fulfillment upon embarking on their journey as parents. They described the experience as discovering a profound sense of completeness and happiness they hadn't realized was absent from their lives before.

Furthermore, the couple acknowledged feeling blessed and humbled to be chosen as parents to their daughter. Despite the challenges of parenthood, they emphasized that any impediment is compensated by the immense love they've gained.

In the same interview, the couple said,

"We are both absolutely over the moon about starting our family and being new parents!"

The couple further stated:

"It truly feels like we've found something we didn't even know we were missing in our lives. The only way I can think to describe it is pure joy, but it's really something more than that. We are blessed and humbled to have been chosen to be Ava's parents. What we are now lacking in sleep, we have gained tenfold in love."

Notably, Carson and Juliana had announced their pregnancy on August 8, 2023. They shared the news with an Instagram post featuring ultrasound photos as they celebrated the upcoming addition to their family.

The caption read:

"Boatman, party of 3! Coming December 2023."

Carson Boatman and Julana Dizon met in a unique manner

Carson Boatman and Julana Dizon had a unique start to their romance. According to People, their journey began when their gym trainer unexpectedly played Cupid and set them up for a dinner date in 2016. This unusual meeting blossomed into a deep relationship as the couple got married in 2021 in Iowa. The venue of their wedding was close to where Boatman grew up.

In addition, the couple actively shares their life with fans via social media and a YouTube channel. Through the platforms, they offer glimpses into their married life, including travel, fitness activities, and humorous family interactions. Notably, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary this year.

Carson Boatman and Julana Dizon's journey from a unique meeting to joyous parenthood highlights the profound impact of love and family.