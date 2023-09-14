"Definitely assault": Isa Balado video sparks mass outrage over groping incident 

Spanish journalist Isa Balado has garnered traction worldwide after confronting a stranger for groping her on live television. On Tuesday, the journalist was reporting on a robbery that took place in Madrid when a man grabbed her derriere. She proceeded to put the unidentified man on camera and question him for what he did. Netizens have since taken to the internet to express outrage over the incident. One netizen said:

The Cuatro broadcaster was delving into the details of the robbery at hand when she was approached by a stranger. A viral video showed him reaching one hand out to touch Isa Balado’s backside. He went on to question her as to where she works.

Isa Balado remained on live television and pushed the man aside until she was interrupted by the show’s host Nacho Abad who asked her:

“Isa, forgive me for interrupting you, but did he just touch your butt?”

Balado responded by saying “yes” and Abad subsequently asked her to put the “idiot” on camera. She went on to confront the man on the street and told him that she was trying to do her job. She added:

“As much as you want to ask what channel we are from, do you really have to touch my a*s? I’m doing a live show and I’m working.”

The man immediately denied what he did. Before walking away, he also proceeded to rub Isa Balado's hair without her consent. He continued to linger on the street and approached her once more while she continued to report. She then questioned him and asked him to tell her the truth.

A video clip of him being arrested has since been posted online. The same was verified by law enforcement who revealed that he was 25 years old.

Netizens react to the viral Isa Balado clip

Internet users were outraged by what they saw. Many were glad to see that he was handcuffed for his actions and held accountable. Others also applauded Balado for confronting the predator. A few comments online read:

Following the incident, Mediaset Espana, the company that owns the channel issued a statement saying that they support Balada for her actions. They said:

“We fully support Isa Balado, reporter for En Boco de Todos, after the absolutely intolerable situation she suffered today.”

The incident comes after Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales sparked a debate on sexism after kissing World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the lips. His actions led to him losing his job as well as a suspension from FIFA. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday as he faces accusations of s*xual assault and coercion.