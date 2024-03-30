Denise Richards speaks of how Charlie Sheen is "always welcome" to join her family's Easter egg hunts

Denise Richards, the acclaimed star of Love Actually, recently shared her enthusiasm for continuing cherished family traditions this Easter. A recent interview with People Magazine highlights the open-minded take she has on her relationship with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen.

"He's always welcome."

Attending Midnight Mission's Easter Celebration in Los Angeles, Richards, 53, opened up about her family's Easter arrangements, her relationship with Sheen, and her ongoing efforts to give back to the community. She provides a candid look into the couple's dynamics in co-parenting and family unity post-divorce.

Denise Richards' family unity and holiday traditions

During an interview with People Magazine, Denise Richards underlined the importance of family gatherings during the holidays. She described the excitement around their annual Easter egg hunts, a tradition cherished even as her daughters grow older.

"We love to cook and have the family together."

"For Easter, it’s always been Easter egg hunts. My older girls are a little older, but it's fun for them to see their little sister still enjoy the Easter bunny and an Easter egg hunt."

When asked about Charlie Sheen appearing in such gatherings, Richards' response was inclusive and open-hearted.

"It depends on which holiday, he's always welcome."

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen got married in June 2002. They got divorced in November 2006 after Richards filed for divorce in 2005 while she was pregnant with their second daughter, Lola.

The actress also touched on the dynamics of her family life, particularly the relationships with her daughters—Eloise, 12, Lola, 18, and Sami, 20. After a period of living with her father, Sami has reportedly grown closer to Richards as she helped Sami set up and decorate the place she lives in.

The nature of Richards and Sheen's co-parenting relationship was further clarified with Richards adding,

"We get along. We have a good relationship."

Richards' commitment to family and community was evident as she discussed the importance of giving back, especially in light of the current escalating homeless situation in Los Angeles.

"I think it’s really wonderful to be able to give back, especially now in these times."

Her participation in providing meals, hygiene kits, candy, and other treats for unhoused and housing-insecure people in Los Angeles demonstrates her commitment to positively impacting the community.

Challenges and triumphs of parenting

Denise Richards' parenting journey, particularly with her youngest daughter Eloise, whom she adopted as a single mom, has been filled with unique challenges and profound love.

Eloise, diagnosed with a chromosomal disorder, has faced developmental delays, which Denise Richards has navigated with dedication and care.

"She can only say a handful of words. And there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she’s emotionally three years old."

Denise Richards is planning to step into RHOBH again

In a surprising turn of events, Denise Richards is open to making a highly anticipated return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), marking a new chapter in the show's illustrious history.

She spoke to People Magazine about her openness to coming back, which is poised to add a fresh dynamic to the series. Fans are eagerly awaiting the unique blend of honesty and charisma she brings to the table. However, she has yet to confirm anything about her return.