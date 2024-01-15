"DESERVES ONE BILLION": Fans delighted as BTS' Black Swan surpasses 500 million views on YouTube

The official music video of BTS' Black Swan has surpassed over 500 million views on YouTube, creating a massive wave of reaction from fans as the song holds a special place in their hands. On January 15, Korean Standard Time, the music video crossed 500 million views making it the 17th music video by the septet to achieve this feat.

The music video was released on March 5, 2020, at midnight Korean Standard Time which surprised fans as the agency did not give any teasers or prior announcements of the same. Black Swan was the first single from the group’s groundbreaking album Map of the Soul: 7, inspired by the 2010 film named Black Swan. It expressed an artist's fear of losing his inspiration to perform or create art again.

This is a huge milestone for fans as BTS further extended their record of the group for having the most music videos, with 500 million views on YouTube. Fans took to social media to celebrate this moment, praising the artistry of this song.

"DESERVES ONE BILLION."

“A masterpiece in artistry”: Fans react as BTS’ Black Swan music video surpassed 500 million views on YouTube

Meanwhile, the K-pop boy group currently serves in the military, and fans enjoy the music videos they release. On January 15, Black Swan, one of the most loved songs among BTS fans, accumulated 500 million views on YouTube.

Black Swan is the 17th music video by BTS after DNA, Fire, Fake Love, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), IDOL, Dope, Boy With Luv, Blood Sweat & Tears, Save Me, Dynamite, Butter, Not Today Permission to Dance, ON (Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima), Spring Day, and Life Goes On, to achieve this feat.

Fans praised the music video's visuals as it was set in a theatre where the septet members displayed their mesmerizing dance moves. Furthermore, Jimin received compliments from fans for effortlessly performing the contemporary choreography that blended well with the song.

Before the music video's release, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped an art film featuring MN Dance Company showcasing some astounding dance moves. The five-minute art film was directed by Choi Yong-seok and the performers effortlessly illustrated the lyrics of Black Swan in dance form.

BTS' military service

On January 15, BIGHIT MUSIC issued an official statement informing fans regarding the completion of RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook's mandatory five-week training. The members will soon be deployed to their respective bases to fulfill their national duties.

The agency has requested fans to refrain from sending letters or gifts to members due to the restrictions. They instead asked them to use Weverse, the fan community app, to share their messages with the idols.