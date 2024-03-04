"Diana wouldn't have done that": Queen Camilla slammed for taking week-long vacation as King Charles gets treated for cancer

Queen Camilla is gearing up to take a vacation overseas after shouldering more than a dozen official engagements all by herself since she took over for King Charles after his cancer diagnosis, reported Evening Standard.

The Queen Consort will reportedly spend some downtime with her family before boarding her private jet on March 4 to travel overseas for a week, The Independent reported.

As reports of Queen Camilla taking a break reached social media, netizens took to mocking her for jetting off on a week-long vacation while her husband was undergoing treatment for cancer. One user on X tweeted:

"Diana wouldn't have done that."

Netizens unhappy with news of Queen Camilla going on vacation

February has been a tough month for the royal family, with two senior members concurrently out of commission citing health issues. While Kate Middleton is recuperating after her abdominal surgery and is not expected to resume her duties until after Easter, King Charles is taking a step back as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

The brunt of the royal responsibilities fell on the shoulders of Prince William and Queen Camilla. However, after the Prince had to cancel his appearance at his godfather King Constantine's memorial service due to a "personal matter" on February 27, it fell onto Queen Camilla to lead the royal family at the service.

According to the Evening Standard, the Queen Consort has shouldered 13 official engagements alone since her husband's cancer diagnosis and is reportedly jetting on an overseas vacation to recharge herself due to exhaustion. As the news of her planned vacation circulated on social media, netizens criticized her for needing downtime after a month of official engagements.

Here are some of their reactions from X:

Queen Camilla "buoyed" by public's reaction as she led the royal family

According to GB News, Queen Camilla was "buoyed" by the public's overwhelming support as she stepped up to take over in King Charles' absence. A royal source told The Times:

"Although she was not expecting to find herself in the position of leading the family, the Queen is absolutely prepared to do whatever needs to be done for the institution. She has been buoyed by the public's reaction. She has found reserves of energy that even she didn't think she had, and the estimation of her by those inside the palace has soared as she has put her shoulder to the wheel."

Another royal insider added that the King was "proud and pleased" to see the Queen and the rest of the royal family step up to the plate after his cancer diagnosis. The Queen Consort will return after her short vacation to represent King Charles at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, as per WION.

As per The Daily Mail, Prince William and Princess Anne, King Charles' sister, will lead the royal family in Camilla's absence. Prince William had reportedly taken a hiatus from his royal duties after his wife's surgery to be by her side but had to make a comeback due to his father's cancer diagnosis.

Last week, he canceled his appearance at his godfather's memorial service for a "personal matter," leading many to speculate whether the reason was due to his wife's health. However, Kensington Palace confirmed that Middleton "continues to be doing well."