Did Barack Obama congratulate Playboi Carti on his latest album’s success? Viral text exchange debunked

In a viral tweet, former U.S. President Barack Obama seemingly congratulated Playboi Carti on the success of his latest album, I AM MUSIC. The tweet, posted by @DailyNoud, received nearly 150,000 likes and over 8,000 reposts.

The viral tweet is, however, fake. The X user @DailyNoud is a parody account that posts fake news trolling another widespread X handle, @DailyLoud. Their X bio mentions that they post fake stories to make viral content.

"#1 Source For PARODY Hip-Hop News | Follow For Viral Content | These are fake stories | Not affiliated with @DailyLoud," their bio reads.

Some netizens mentioned in the comments section that the X account is a troll.

"I deada*s thought this was real until I did a double take on the name," a netizen wrote.

"Are people being sarcastic, or do some think this is real? Daily Noud is a parody/troll account. It's in their bio." Another user wrote.

Playboi Carti's album MUSIC tops the Billboard 200 Albums chart

Playboi Carti at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show - Image via Getty

Carti's third studio album, MUSIC, was released on March 14, and it consists of 30 tracks and features Travis Scott, the Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jhené Aiko, Skepta, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla Sign, and Young Thug.

According to Billboard, the album has reached the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, racking up 298,000 album-equivalent units. This is the second time Carti has topped the chart. His previous album, Whole Lotta Red, which was released on December 25, 2020, also ranked at number one.

According to News18's report, all 30 album tracks have 384 million streams collectively, making MUSIC the most streamed album this year. Lady Gaga's Mayhem is at the number two spot, and Kendrick Lamar's GNX is at the number three spot on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

Playboi Carti clapped back at Kanye West amid his X rant

According to Billboard's report, after Carti's album was released, he shouted out to Kim Kardashian, asking her to let her daughter, North West, work on a song with him. This seemingly upset Kanye West, who went on a long X rant on March 18, attacking the rapper for calling North his "niece" and wanting to work on a song with her.

On March 19, Playboi Carti responded to Kanye West, telling him to shut up. The tweet went viral, garnering over 770,000 likes and 129,000 reposts.

"YE STFU," Carti wrote.

West, however, continued to bash Playboi Carti in his tweets. In a now-deleted tweet, he called him a dumb version of Virgil. He wrote,

"CARTI IS JUST A WAY MORE BASIC DUMBER VERSION OF VIRGIL FINESSING YE AND DRAKE CO SIGNS."

According to the media outlet, West verbally attacked many artists during his X rant, including Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Ty Dolla $ign, Travis Scott, Tyler the Creator, Pusha T, Iggy Azalea, and others.

According to SongKick, Playboi Carti is currently on tour across the U.S., Germany, and Canada. His next concert is at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, U.S., on May 9.

