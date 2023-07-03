Did Blac Chyna go to college? Details explored as concerning issues about program come to light as model garners praise for graduating

Blac Chyna is currently taking the world of social media by storm after she posted a video on Instagram claiming that she had received a Doctorate in Liberal Arts from a college. The model called herself "Doctor Angela Renee White,” as she shared the news about getting the degree. It is worth noting that it came just a few months after she announced getting re-baptized.

Blac Chyna also shared a picture of her degree and claimed that the same was awarded to her on January 17, 2023. However, as soon as netizens saw the post on social media, they began asking her questions about the university that had issued her the degree. The pictures of the degree that she shared showed that it was awarded by the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.

People Magazine reported that the University required students to submit their high school or college transcripts and a recommendation letter from their pastor. Apart from these, the University also demands $10,000 as a tuition fee for the program.

As many are questioning the college's accreditation, it's worth noting that it hasn't been accredited by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation or the US Department of Education. In fact, it has been accredited by the Transworld Accreditation Commission, which is an evangelical organization.

Amidst all these doubts about Blac Chyna's current doctorate degree, netizens are also questioning her past college records. The model, who was born and brought up in Washington, studied at Henry E. Lackey High School. She later moved to Business Management at Johnson and Wales. Apart from this, she also has a degree in professional makeup from the JLS Professional Makeup Artist School.

Despite the ambiguity about the college’s accreditation, netizens praise Blac Chyna for her doctorate degree

Blac Chyna, the popular American model, and entrepreneur, made her way into the headlines after she shared the update of her new doctorate degree.

Following that, while the legitimacy of the college granting her degree has come into question, she received praise from her fans and followers for the same. Many commented on her pictures and videos of the same on Instagram.

While some said that she was changing "in the best way," others said that they were proud of her for getting the degree. However, it is worth noting that there were some who still questioned the legitimacy of the degree.

Social media users congratulated the American model for completing her Ph.D (Image via Instagram)

People on social media had several doubts about the legitimacy of the degree and some questioned the completion time and process of Chyna getting the degree. They noted that the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College is one that is focused on helping students develop a deeper relationship with god.

It is also worth noting that soon after being re-baptized the model shut down her social media accounts which was where she generated millions of dollars a year. She also reversed a number of her silicon surgeries, liposuctions, and even her br**st augmentations following the baptism. Blac Chyna even went on to officially change her name to Angela White.

With many social media users congratulating the model, many have also slammed her for the choice of university and the program's legitimacy. However, she has not addressed the backlash as of now.

