Did Bob Barker grow up on an Indian reservation? Childhood and upbringing explored in wake of iconic host's death

Popular TV show host Bob Barker passed away on August 26, 2023, from natural causes at the age of 99. Bob's spokesperson revealed to ABC7 that he was at his residence in Hollywood Hills at the time of death. Neal also described Bob as the "World's Greatest MC who ever lived." The celebrity TV show host grew up on an Indian reservation and started his career on radio.

He was mostly known as the host of The Price Is Right. The Facebook page of The Price Is Right paid tribute to Barker by posting a picture and stating that he made "countless people's dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner." The post further added:

"In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars."

Actress Elaine Hendrix also expressed grief by paying her respects to Bob and sharing how he used to tell everyone about controlling the pet population and was actively involved in International Dog Day.

"It was a pleasure to meet him and work along side him on the behalf of animals. These, of course, are but a few of his incredible markers of his incredible 99-years of life. RIP Bob Barker."

Bob Barker lost his father when he was a child

Born on December 12, 1923, in Darrington, Washington, Bob Barker grew up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in Mission, South Dakota. According to the Los Angeles Times, Bob's mother Matilda Valandra was a teacher in Mission, S.D, on the Rosebud Indian Reservation.

Bob's father Byron passed away in 1929 due to complications resulting from a fall while he was working in an electric pole. Matilda later tied the knot with tire salesman Louis.

Bob joined the US Navy Reserves as an Ensign in June 1943 and was an expert in flying aircraft. He also served at Naval Air Station Deland, Florida, Great Lakes Naval Station, and Banana River Naval Air Station. Bob made gunnery runs for the U.S. Navy Mariner aircraft as well.

He started his career on radio before his graduation, and his first job was as a disc jockey at KTTS. He held various other positions at the radio station like news writer, sportscaster, and producer. Bob worked on other radio stations like WWPG and KWIK as well.

Bob Barker gained recognition as the host of The Price Is Right

Bob Barker was working at the radio station KNX when he was approached by producer Ralph Edwards to host Truth of Consequences. Starting from 1972, he started hosting The Price Is Right, and this made him a popular face among the public.

He exited as the host of The Price Is Right in 2007. However, he retired from hosting the previous year, saying that he had decided to retire when he was "still young."

Barker was known for his cameo in the comedy film, Happy Gilmore. He appeared in TV shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Larry King Live.