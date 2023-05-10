“We’re real brothers”: BTS’ SUGA dishes on his bond with fellow Bangtan members

BTS’ SUGA dished about the bond he shares with his fellow band members and whether the members are competitive with each other or not in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

When asked if he feels competitive with his band members' success, the BTS rapper chuckled, replying that one cannot get competitive with their family members and get jealous of their brother's success.

“Are you competitive with your family members? Do you get jealous if your brother or your sister does well? We’re real brothers, period. If I do well, that’s good. If my family members do well, that’s even better.”

Notably, at BTS’ Festa dinner last year, the group announced their plans to take a break from group activities and pursue their solo endeavors. This is the first time the members have decided to pursue their individual endeavors in their decade-long careers.

Since the members have gone solo, five members have released solo projects: J-hope with Jack in the Box, Jin with his single album The Astronaut, RM with his debut solo album Indigo, Jimin with the Billboard-topping FACE, and more recently, BTS’ SUGA with D-DAY.

With so many albums and solo releases in the past few months, it is not unsurprising that the members might feel competitive with each other. However, the Haegeum singer shut down the talks, revealing that BTS members were in fact like brothers and that they are like family members to each other and are happy for each other’s success.

BTS’ SUGA reveals that Bangtan members are like family to each other

During the interview, BTS’ SUGA confessed that the fact that members spent many years together chasing the same professional goal made them closer to each other and that the members have become akin to family now. Due to the fact that they spent 13 years in one house under the same roof, they have become like family to each other.

BTS’ SUGA added that a lot of people think that the relationship Bangtan members share with each other is fake, but they are actually close and celebrate each other’s successes like their own. He cited Jimin’s Billboard Hot 100 and how all the members were proud of him and congratulated him on his success.

“Oh, Jimin, hi! You made it to the Hot 100, I’m so proud of you!”

ARMYs took to social media to react to BTS’ SUGA’s heartwarming interview about his fellow members.

BTS’ SUGA was the second member to join the group’s final lineup after leader RM, followed by J-Hope, who completed the group’s rapline. Jin and Jungkook were the next members to join Bangtan’s lineup, followed by V, and finally, Jimin completed BTS.

Members Jin and J-hope are currently enlisted in the military, and the other five members have redirected their musical careers to their solo endeavors after topping the Billboard charts six times with their albums and another six times with their singles, including Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance, amongst others.

It can be noted that so far, members have thoroughly supported one another in their solo endeavors. From posting Instagram stories to sending each coffee truck to the filming sets and publicly speaking words of love and encouragement for each other.

BTS’ SUGA released his debut solo album D-DAY on April 21

BTS’ SUGA dropped his official solo album D-DAY on April 21 and made history by becoming the first K-pop soloist to sell more than 1 million copies in a single day on Hanteo, breaking an all-time record for the highest first-day sales for a soloist.

He debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at number 2 with band member Jimin and charted on various other charts, including Billboard World Albums, Top Album Sales, and Billboard Top Rap Albums, making him the first Asian act to top the charts.

The Haegeum singer is all set to perform on May 10, May 11, and May 14 in Inglewood, California, at the Kia Forum.

