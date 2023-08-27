Did Bob Barker have a stroke? Health issues and injuries explored as iconic 'The Price is Right' host dies aged 99

Bob Barker, the longtime host of The Price is Right, passed away on August 26, 2023. He was 99. The news of his demise shocked everyone. However, many wondered what the reason behind his death was. Barker was found dead at his home.

Barker's demise was announced by his longtime publicist, Roger Neal, who shared that Barker died of natural causes. The statement read,

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us."

Barker's longtime friend, Nancy Burnet, also released a statement and shared that he will be missed.

"I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker, and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally. We were great friends over these 40 years. He will be missed."

Nancy Burnet confirmed on Bob Barker's 99th birthday that he was in good shape for his age

Nancy Burnet, while speaking with Fox News Digital on Bob Barker's 99th birthday, said that Bob's health is very good as per his age, and he only takes one medication. She added,

"And his health care or anyone who comes in to see him, they'll say, 'Well, we'd like a list of his medications. 'I'll say, you know, let me just show you the bottle.'"

Nancy, who is also an executor of his estate, said at that time that he is not taking anything for blood pressure or other things that people have to take as they get older. She said,

"So, he does not take anything for blood pressure, cholesterol, the umpteen other things that most people take as they grow older. He's in very good health for his age and his humor is still in good shape. He's had a very charmed life."

Bob Barker suffered several injuries in the past few years

In 2017, Bob fell inside his home and ended up hitting his head. In 2018, he was taken to the local hospital twice for severe back pain. In 2019, he again fell inside his home and injured himself, as per TMZ.

Bob Barker was the host of Price is Right for 35 years. He began hosting the show in 1972 and retired in 2007. CBS shared a statement in which they said that Barker was a family member of CBS and that, within his career span, he made several people's dreams come true.

Barker is survived by his half brother, Kent Valandra.