Who are Alana Hadid's parents? All about Gigi and Bella Hadid's half-sister as she makes her runway debut  

Alana Hadid, the half-sister of supermodel duo Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, followed in their footsteps and made her debut on the ramp on Monday, August 7, as part of Copenhagen Fashion Week in the Danish capital. She opened the show for Denmark-based womenswear brand Saks Potts’ Spring 2024 collection.

On Tuesday, August 8, the 38-year-old Alana Hadid took to Instagram to mark her career milestone and thanked Saks Potts’ co-founders and owners, Barbara Potts and Cathrine Saks, for the opportunity. Her post was captioned:

“Core memory made in Denmark with @sakspotts [high five emoji] my first runway!”

Her runway look included an ensemble of a beige-colored fitted leather jacket, denim pants, a blue sequin wrap skirt over it, and silver chrome-shaded thong sandals. The walk happened by the sea while it was raining, making it look like what Alana described as "dreams."

Although Alana Hadid has just debuted as a model, she has long been involved in the fashion world. So far, she has excelled as a fashion designer, launching the Los Angeles-based unis*x label La Detresse in 2017 and co-owning the eyewear brand The Hadid Eyewear.

Alana Hadid is the daughter of Mohamed Hadid and his first wife, Mary Butler. She is their second child.

Alana Hadid’s parents divorced in 1992

While it is unknown when the US-based Palestinian real estate developer tycoon Mohamed Hadid married his first wife, Mary Butler, the couple divorced in 1992. They had two daughters, Marielle, now 42, and Alana.

From 1994 to 2000, Mohamed Hadid was married to Dutch model Yolanda Hadid, during which they had three kids: sisters Gigi and Bella, and their brother Anwar.

Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Alana Hadid studied fashion design and is based in New York City. Previously, she has partnered with brands such as Lou & Grey and Current Moji. In her several Instagram posts, she has shown likings for metallic wardrobes and some good slogan tees and has described herself as having the most "androgynous" style among all five siblings.

As per her social media, she is close to her sister Marielle and her kids, Coco and Colton. She is also the co-founder and owner of Hadid Eyewear.

In July of this year, Alana celebrated her birthday with a Greek-themed party with her family by her side. Sisters Marielle and Gigi were present during the occasion, while Bella and Anwar reportedly missed it for work. Their father was also attending.

In 2019, Alana Hadid discussed her family and relationship with her siblings during an interview with Grazia. Back then, she stated:

"We are really protective and supportive of each other. We love each other, we want to be close, and we've never thought anything of each other apart from that we're brothers and sisters — that's why we remain so close."

She also added how Gigi and Bella’s fame did not affect their bond and how they do many things together and try to meet as often as possible. Alana further continued by saying how the siblings often went shopping together, did family cooking, and even engaged in group chats.

As part of her recent runway debut, Alana Hadid posted photos and videos documenting her behind-the-scenes experiences. Some of them included posing in a light blue striped long-sleeved polo for a test shoot inside a white tent, sporting a white Saks Potts bag with Alana’s name inscribed, and Alana sitting in a makeup chair while a stylist was working on her hair.

Another clipping showed Alana walking with fellow models wearing matching yellow long-sleeved button-downs. The next footage showed her dancing backstage while receiving final touch-ups and flaunting her temporary animated blue and purple dolphin tattoos.