"Did bro just win the biggest simp 2023 award": Omi in a Hellcat trolled over offering ex-girlfriend $25 million to get back together 

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat, a.k.a Bill Omar Carrasquillo, is trying to win back his ex-girlfriend, Mimi, by offering her $25 million to take him back. In addition to the money, he has offered 8 properties and a 100% stake in his companies in exchange "for a renewed relationship."

Omi's offer comes after the two recently broke up when Mimi found out the YouTuber cheated on her over 100 times. As per a screenshot of Omar's agreement shared by @SaycheeseDGTL on X, he would:

"Refrain from using YouTube. Any violation will incur a penalty of 10,000 USD for each video created. Furthermore, he shall abstain from creating an Instagram account, with a daily penalty of 10,000 USD for non-compliance."

According to HipHopLately, rumors suggest Mimi has refused to sign the contract.

Needless to say, news of Omi in a Hellcat's offer has left the internet thoroughly entertained, with many sharing some humorous reactions:

Omi in a Hellcat trolled online for offering Mimi money to take him back

As news of Omi in a Hellcat's offer to Mimi went viral, netizens were quick to share some hilarious memes and sarcastic quips about the move. They remarked that Mimi must know a lot about Carrasquillo's secrets for him to offer her so much money.

Here are some comments seen under @SaycheeseDGTL's X post:

Omar's YouTube channel, Omi in a Hellcat, started in 2016 and boasts a following of about 819,000, and over 148 videos. The influencer gained prominence for sharing content showing off his extravagant lifestyle and car collection.

Around 2019, federal authorities found out about his Ponzi scheme involving the internet-based streaming service, Gears TV Reloaded. He allegedly sold illegally obtained content from cable providers like Comcast, Verizon FiOS, and Direct TV to his 790,000 subscribers for a minimal monthly fee of $15.

On March 7, 2023, Omi in a Hellcat was found guilty and convicted on the counts of fraud, money laundering, conspiracy, copyright infringement, and tax evasion. The YouTuber was sentenced to 5.5 years in the federal prison, where he is currently.

On October 13, federal officials auctioned off several of Omi in a Hellcat's seized cars and jewelry including a Power Rangers-wrapped Lamborghini supercar and a white gold Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl ring.

In addition to the auction, Omar owes $15 million in restitution to the cable companies and $30 million in forfeiture money.