Why were Omi in a Hellcat's cars seized? US Marshalls set to hold upcoming multimillion live auction 

U.S. Marshals Service is set to hold a live auction for Bill Omar Carrasquillo’s (better known by his YouTube handle Omi in a Hellcat) collection of cars on October 13. The auction will be held in coordination with the Apple Auctioneering Co. and will be broadcast by Webcast. Over 55 cars, ATVs, motorcycles, and other vehicles seized from the YouTuber will be up for a bargain.

Some of these cars include Omar Carrasquillo’s Power Rangers-theme Lamborghini Aventador, three other Lamborghinis, a Mercedes-Benz, a Bentley, three Dodge Charger Hellcats, and four Jeeps. Omar, 36, received a fiver and a half years sentence in federal prison in March 2023 over a copyright infringement scheme.

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat's car collection is to be auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals. (Image via X/@EmilioHeruSelah)

According to the U.S. Justice Department, the YouTuber was involved in wire fraud, access device fraud, piracy of cable TV, and money laundering. After he was convicted, authorities ordered him to pay a restitution amount of $15 million and seized $30 million in forfeiture money judgment. Jacqueline Maguire, FBI’s Philadelphia Division’s special agent in charge, said in a statement:

“Making money off of someone else’s copyrighted work is theft, plain and simple. Mr. Carrasquillo hijacked all of this content, sold it to his subscribers, and lived large off the illegal proceeds.”

Bidding has already begun for Omi in a Hellcat's Power Rangers Lamborghini

After opening the online bidding at $101,000, a high bid of $388,000 has already been made on the 2019 Power Rangers-themed Aventador. Other high-range items in Omar’s car collection include a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan, a 2020 Audi R8, and a 2019 Mercedes Benz AMG GT.

His jewelry, which was also seized, would be auctioned online separately. Some of Omar’s priced possessions include a yellow gold chain with his name cast into it, which has currently reached a high bid of $48,250.

Another high-ticket item is a massive diamond-studded pendant, which Omi in a Hellcat was seen sporting in several videos. The pendant also has his YouTube handle carved around a cat icon. A rose gold Rolex Sky-Dweller featuring aftermarket diamonds is also up for auction. Though eight diamonds are missing from the piece, its current bidding sits at $23,775.

Omi in a Hellcat's YouTube journey and his indictment

Omar Carrasquillo documented his fascination with luxury cars and his journey into the riches on his YouTube channel. He filmed while purchasing new vehicles and showed off the rest of his collection on his vlogs. Omar amassed over 818K subscribers on the platform. In a video from 2019 about his Power Rangers Lamborghini Aventador, the YouTuber said he wanted to wrap the car like his childhood.

The investigation into Omar Carrasquillo's case concluded with the YouTuber facing a 62-count federal indictment that accused him of tax evasion, fraud, and conspiring to commit copyright infringement. According to the indictment, Omar and his two partners built an illicit multi-million dollar TV streaming empire from 2016 to 2019.

Omar was subjected to a 62-count indictment. (Image via X/@2004Williespade)

It further claimed that Omi in a Hellcat's company stole cable signals from companies like Verizon, FIOS, and Comcast and retransmitted them. Subscribers had to pay a monthly subscription fee of $15 to access the premium cable channels, pay-per-view events, and on-demand movies.