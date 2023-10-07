“Drake lied”: Hilarious memes errupt following Nicki Minaj's absence from rapper’s new album For All The Dogs despite confirmed collaboration

Drake released his new album, For All The Dogs, on October 6, 2023, via OVO Sound and Republic Records. However, the confirmed collaboration between the rapper and Nicki Minaj did not appear on the album. The album itself came after much delay, having been originally scheduled to be released on September 22, 2023.

The rapper had initially confirmed the collaboration between himself and Minaj while performing alongside 21 Savage as part of his Its All a Blur tour at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on July 9, 2023. At the time, he stated:

"Me and Nicki Minaj did our first song in like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her."

The absence of the collaboration has since become viral, resulting in a social media eruption of memes, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Nicki Minaj's absence from Drake album sets internet abuzz

Netizens were quick to react to the absence of the confirmed collaboration with Nicki Minaj on Drake's new album, taking to social media, particularly Twitter (X), to express their feelings on the matter.

Many chose to respond to the absence of Minaj on the album with memes, with some proclaiming that Drake had lied to his fans regarding the collaboration. Others leaned into the hilarity of the situation, with a few calling out Drake fans for falling for album teaser material.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This would have been the duo's first collaboration in over 10 years, with the two having last collaborated on the single, Make Me Proud, which was released as part of Drake's second studio album on October 16, 2011. The single was a major success, peaking at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

More about Drake and his music career

The rapper released his debut studio album, Thank Me Later, on June 15, 2010. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Canadian, UK and Billboard 200 album chart. Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone in 2011, the singer stated:

"In no way am I not proud of it, but I think I got caught up in making it seem big and first-album-ish. I was a bit numb, a bit disconnected from myself. I wasn’t able to slow down and realize what was going on around me."

The Canadian rapper's most succesful career project till date is his fourth studio album, Views, which was released on April 29, 2016. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Canadian, Swedish, Australian, UK and Billboard 200 album charts.

The rapper had his last major album success with his fifth studio album, Scorpion, which was released on June 29, 2018. The multi-platinum certified album was a chart topper on almost all major album charts, including the Canadian, Australian, Irish, Kiwi, UK and Billboard 200 album charts.