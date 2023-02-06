Did BTS win a Grammy in 2023? Snubbed trend takes over Twitter as fans react online  

K-pop juggernaut BTS was snubbed at the Grammy Awards yet again as they did not win in the category that they were nominated for.
On February 5, the 65th Grammy Awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Bangtan members were nominated in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe in collaboration with Coldplay.
Other nominees in the category were Don’t Shut Me Down by ABBA, Bam Bam, sung by the talented Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran, I Like You (A Happier Song) featuring Post Malone and Doja Cat, and Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras. Unholy eventually bagged the award in that category.
Needless to say, ARMYs are upset with the Grammy snub and have taken to social media to criticize the awards for not acknowledging the K-pop boy group.
“BTS paved the way” and “BTS BTS BTS” takes over Twitter trends as ARMYs react to Grammys snub
The K-pop boy group took over worldwide Twitter trends as ARMYs expressed their anger over the artists being snubbed at the Grammys for the fourth consecutive year.
As a result, several BTS-related phrases began trending on Twitter, with fans expressing their disappointment over Bangtan and Coldplay not snagging an award for My Universe in the Best Pop Duo/Group category at the awards.
Notably, the septet was nominated in two categories at the 65th Grammy Awards.
The first one was for the “Best Music Video” for their title track, Yet to Come, from their anniversary anthology album Proof, and the second one was for their collaboration, My Universe featuring Coldplay in the “Best Pop Duo/Group” category.
Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film won in the “Best Music Video” category.
The septet was also included in Coldplay’s nomination for album of the year for Music of the Spheres. The award was eventually won by Harry Styles for Harry’s House.
Bangtan's Grammy snub attracted netizens' wrath on social media.
BTS at the Grammys over the years
Bangtan made their Grammy debut at the 2019 awards, where they were invited as presenters. They presented the “Best R&B Award” to H.E.R.
In 2020, they earned their first nomination in the “Best Pop Duo/Group” category for Dynamite, and also showcased a virtual performance. They lost out on the award to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain on Me.
In 2022, they attended the awards in person, where they also showcased a breathtaking performance of Butter, for which they were nominated in the “Best Pop Duo/Group” category. The winner in the category was Doja Cat and SZA’s Kiss Me More.
Bangtan members are currently pursuing their solo endeavors like releasing their albums, participating in a variety of shoots, catering to brand commitments, collaborating with luxury brands, and many more such exciting activities.
Notably, the group's oldest member, Jin, is currently serving in the military as a commander at the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province. He will be discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, a day before the group's 11th group anniversary.