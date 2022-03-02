Did Dax Shepard date Ashley Olsen? Actor opens up about being "thunderstruck" by teen star's beauty

Actor Dax Shepard, 47, made a surprising revelation about his dating life before he started seeing his wife Kristen Bell, 41, in 2007.

On the latest episode of his podcast Armchair Expert which aired last Monday, Shepard opened up about his time dating former child star Ashley Olsen, 35, to co-host Monica Padman.

Shepard, reminiscing about his past romance, noted that he was "thunderstruck" by Olsen's beauty when they first met. While talking to Padman about Olsen, whom he started dating about "15 (or) 16 years" ago, the actor stated:

"I just saw her at a party and was kind of thunderstruck by her beauty."

Dax Shepard would not mind reconnecting with former flame Ashley Olsen

Dax Shepard met Ashley Olsen at a party (Images via MEGA and Getty Images)

While having a conversation about Padman's love for the Olsen twins' clothing line, The Row, Shepard revealed to his co-host:

"I dated Ashley Olsen and she's just the most wonderful person. She's fantastic."

Acknowledging the fact that a lot of people used to find their pairing to be "pretty weird," Shepard told Padman that Olsen was "just super funny and sarcastic and intelligent." He also mentioned that he had never seen his ex on Full House, saying:

"I luckily never saw that show. Because I probably wouldn't have been able to be attracted to Ashley if I knew her as a baby."

Olsen twins (Image via FilmMagic)

The father-of-two disclosed that he loves getting updates from Padman about the success of Olsen's clothing line as he was there by her side when she started it with her twin sister Mary-Kate. He said:

"When we were dating, it was when she was putting all her energy and focus into launching that in a big way. So, I was able to see her meet with design teams and, like, run her s*** and she handled her B (business), and it's very impressive."

He also added that the Olsen twins are "f***ing major bosses." Recalling how he bonded with Olsen over their shared love for cars, Shepard revealed that Olsen owned a black Cadillac DeVille DTS when they were dating. The actor said:

"I wouldn't mind reconnecting with her to find out if she has that DTS."

Dax Shepard has quite obviously moved on with Kristen Bell, whom he married in 2013. The lovely couple are now parents to two daughters - eight-year-old Lincoln and seven-year-old Delta.

