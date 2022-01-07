Where are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen now? Elizabeth Olsen's clapback to paparazzi question about her sisters goes viral

Elizabeth Olsen, best known for portraying Wanda Maximoff (the Scarlet Witch) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was recently confronted by paparazzi about her famous older twin-sisters (Mary-Kate and Ashley) and the Marvel star did not hesitate to respond.

In a video posted on Twitter by Alias, Elizabeth was spotted signing autographs when a photographer asked her why she is 'much nicer' than her sisters. The actress took no time to reply, saying:

"You guys have been bothering them their whole lives."

About Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (Images via Everett Collection and FilmMagic)

The now 35-year-old Olsen twins gained popularity through simultaneously playing the role of Michelle Tanner, the youngest sister of the Tanner family in the 8-season-long sitcom, Full House, that first aired in 1987. Mary-Kate and Ashley were first selected for the role when they were six months old, and started filming for the show at the age of 9 months. The role soon turned them into household names. The duo played Michelle for the entire run of the series, until it ended in 1995.

In 1993, the Olsen twins established an entertainment company named Dualstar, which went on to produce movies, TV series, magazines, video games, and much more. Some of its direct-to-dvd movie productions include Double Double Toil and Trouble, It Takes Two, Passport to Paris, When in Rome, and New York Minute.

The twins, who released albums, a cosmetics line, a clothing line at Walmart, video games, a board game and an animated TV series, had a fan club dedicated to them - along with a magazine and merchandise.

In 2004, the twins took full ownership of Dualstar, getting their names included in the list of the richest teenagers in the world. In 2007, the Olsen sisters were believed to have a combined net worth of $100 million.

After Ashley retired from acting, following the release of New York Minute in 2004, Mary-Kate went on to act in movies until she retired from her career in the world of entertainment in 2011. Some of her individual works include acting in movies and television series like Factory Girl, Beastly, and Weeds.

Shifting their focus to fashion from acting, the siblings founded their own fashion label, The Row, in 2006 and a contemporary brand named Elizabeth & James in 2007.

Mary-Kate was married to Olivier Sarkozy, a US-based French banker and the half brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, from 2015 until she filed for divorce in 2020. The couple started dating in 2012 and had a 17-year age gap. Ashley, on the other hand, is currently dating an artist named Louis Eisner, age 33.

The Olsen siblings stay far away from social media and lead private lives now. The twins, who have not appeared on screen together in the past 17 years, are still as close to each other as they used to be.

