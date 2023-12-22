Did G Herbo get veneers? Rapper getting his tooth fixed ahead of prison sentence sparks wild reactions online

A video of Chicago rapper G Herbo has been doing the rounds on social media recently. It was posted by a Chicago-based dentist, Ogbonna Bowen, who also goes by Da Smile Boss online. The clip shows the dentist removing bandages to reveal Herbo's new set of teeth. The need for this cosmetic surgery has left fans puzzled, since the rapper is supposed to serve a 5-year prison sentence soon.

The caption of the clip states:

"Just like art, the name of the dental game is ‘patience’. As you practice patience, make sure you trust the process. You didn’t damage your teeth in a day {in most cases} therefore you can’t fix your entire dental problem in a day! Technology has changed, but the foundation is still depending on YOUR dental upkeep and you prioritizing your dental health!"

Herbo first burst onto the scene in 2011 at the age of 16, having dropped out of school and signing with the Machine Entertainment Group label. He has had three of his albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

"Long overdue": Fans react to G Herbo's new teeth

While G Herbo is someone who has often sported dental jewellery such as grills, his actual teeth have been a topic of conversation too. Netizens have often made light of the rapper's crooked teeth, so this cosmetic surgery to correct them has led to a frenzy of mixed reactions online.

Some fans were puzzled about the reason why he was getting veneers right before his five-year prison sentence for credit card fraud.

Others were more concerned about the cracked phone he was seen using while having the surgery:

A certain section of netizens was also disappointed that he got veneers, claiming that his original teeth were one of his unique characteristics:

A large portion of his fans were relieved that the rapper had finally fixed his teeth after years of it being a talking point.

More about G Herbo's prison sentence and career

G Herbo is the stage name of Herbert Wright III, a 28-year-old rapper from Chicago, Illinois. In July of 2023, he pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud as well as one count of making a false statement to a federal official.

These charges are connected to a federal fraud case from 2020 that the rapper was involved in with five other men.

The rapper has had prior run-ins with the law, having been charged with the unlawful use of a weapon in 2018 as well as for simple battery in 2019.