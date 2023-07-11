Who is G Herbo? Rapper faces arrest in Chicago during gun bust

American rapper Herbert Randall Wright III a.k.a. G Herbo was arrested on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in connection to illegal possession of a Glock. The 27-year-old was arrested in Chicago and booked for misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon in a public place.

Sources from the Chicago Police Department state that the rapper was pulled over at a traffic stop near North Wabash Avenue and East Ontario Street around 5:45 pm. The rapper's arrest report details that officers patrolling the area saw a Cadillac Escalade with Montana license plates make a turn without signaling, prompting them to take action.

As they approached the SUV, they found G Herbo sitting in the back and "making movements with his hands towards the front center console" where they found the weapon. The report states that he was not charged for the nearly 300 grams of cannabis that was recovered during the arrest.

Two other men present in the vehicle, including the driver, were charged with illegal gun possession. A third man was booked with two counts of felony for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and manufacture or delivery of cannabis.

G Herbo has collaborated with several famous artists

Born in 1995, the Chicago native is known for his hip-hop, drill, and trap songs. He dropped out of Hyde Park Academy High School when he was 16 and is close friends with fellow rapper Lil Bibby.

The two have frequently collaborated on several songs. They have been affiliated with the N.L.M.B. (No Limit Muskegon Boyz) gang, although Herbo maintains it a "brotherhood" rather than a gang.

G Herbo and Lil Bibby first rose to fame with their song Kill Shit, which has over 50 million views on YouTube. After listening to the song, Canadian rapper Drake called the two artists "the future," gaining them attention within the hip-hop community.

In February 2014, Wright released his first mixtape, Welcome to Fazoland in honor of his friend Fazon Robinson who was killed by gun violence. The mixtape was met with critical acclaim. Since then he has released five studio albums and collaborated with several famous artists.

In February 2018, G Herbo and two others were arrested for illegal possession of a firearm after their limousine driver informed them. In 2019, the PTSD singer pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to two years of probation.

In April 2019, the singer was arrested for simple battery after the mother of his first child, Ariana Fletcher shared an Instagram story about a physical altercation between them and alleged that he physically abused her.

He was released on a $2000 bond a week later. Following his release, he shared an IG story explaining the incident and stated Fletcher had stolen jewelry from his mother and he went to retrieve it upon Fletcher's request.

In December 2020, G Herbo, along with several others, was indicted on 14 federal charges, including wire fraud and identity theft over a four-year period dating back to 2016. However, the musician has maintained his innocence on the charges.

Wright is also known for contributing to the redevelopment of the Anthony Overton Elementary School, providing musical equipment to those who want to pursue the profession in the future. He aimed to include free programs including sports to keep youngsters away from the streets.

Taking inspiration from his personal experiences growing up, he started the Swervin' Through Stress initiative that provided black youth with mental health resources over a 12-week period, in July 2020.

He is currently engaged to Taina Williams and the couple share a child born in May 2021.

The Ballin Like I'm Kobe singer was released on a bail bond of $500 after his initial court hearing on Monday. According to Cook County court records, Judge David Kelly ordered him to "refrain from carrying a gun."

While no one from G Herbo's team has commented on the incident, the rapper is set to appear in court on August 1, 2023.

